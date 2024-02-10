Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Wife and daughter of John Gotti Jr. charged with assault after fight at high school game

Feb 10, 2024, 9:41 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LATTINGTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The wife and daughter of John Gotti Jr., the namesake son of the notorious New York mob boss John “Dapper Don” Gotti, are facing assault charges stemming from a fistfight with a woman at a high school basketball game on Long Island.

Kimberly Gotti, 55, and her daughter Gianna Gotti, 25, are accused of assaulting the woman after she asked them to stop cursing at players from the bleachers. John and Kimberly Gotti’s son Joseph was on the court playing for Oyster Bay High School against rival Locust Valley High School on Thursday night.

The woman said Kimberly and Gianni Gotti punched her and pulled off her hat and wig, “which was held on by three clips and Velcro,” according to court papers cited by multiple news organizations. The woman said she “felt as if my scalp was going to be ripped off” and described how additional people joined in and knocked her to the ground.

The Gottis, who were each charged Friday morning with third-degree assault, disputed the woman’s account. John Gotti Jr. told reporters on Thursday the woman assaulted his wife first.

“That’s the only reason why we’re here,” he said. “She threw a punch that hit my wife in the head.”

Kimberly and Gianni Gotti are both scheduled to appear in Nassau District Court again on March 6.

United States News

Associated Press

Helicopter crashes in southern California’s Mojave Desert, six missing

BAKER, Calif. (AP) — A helicopter carrying six people crashed near a small town in southern California’s Mojave Desert, authorities said. The helicopter went down Friday evening near Baker, a town of 700 people about 95 miles (153 kilometers) southwest of Las Vegas, KABC-TV reported. The helicopter took off from Palm Springs Airport around 8:45 […]

9 minutes ago

CORRECTS SOURCE TO BUNDESREGIERUNG - In this photo provided by Bundesregierung, from left, Sen. Chr...

Associated Press

US Sen. Coons and German Chancellor Scholz see double at Washington meeting

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were seeing double when they met in Washington, D.C., this week and went on social media to share their mirror image with the world. The Delaware Democrat and the leader of Germany’s coalition government share an uncommon likeness, right down to their bald tops and squinty […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Verbal gaffe or sign of trouble? Mixing up names like Biden and Trump have done is pretty common

WASHINGTON (AP) — Any parent who’s ever called one of their children by the other’s name — or even the family pet’s name — likely could empathize when President Joe Biden mixed up the names of French leaders Macron and Mitterrand. The human brain has trouble pulling names out of stuffed memory banks on cue. […]

3 hours ago

Emergency officials work the scene of a small plane crash on Interstate 75 in Naples, Fla., near Ex...

Associated Press

‘We’ve lost both engines,’ pilot says before private jet crashed onto Florida interstate, killing 2

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Moments before a private jet slammed into a Florida highway, the pilot calmly told an airport controller that the aircraft “was not going to make the runway” since it had lost both engines. The jet, with five people aboard, was bound for the airport in Naples when it tried to make […]

4 hours ago

Derry Oliver, 17, right, hugs her mother, also Derry Oliver, during a visit to a playground near ho...

Associated Press

Schools are trying to get more students therapy. Not all parents are on board

NEW YORK (AP) — Derry Oliver was in fifth grade when she first talked to her mom about seeing a therapist. She was living in Georgia with her brother while her mom was in New York scoping out jobs and apartments ahead of moving the family. It was a rough year apart. Oliver, now 17, […]

12 hours ago

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs an executive order in the Blue Room at the state Capitol in Oklahom...

Associated Press

Republican lawmakers are backing dozens of bills targeting diversity efforts on campus and elsewhere

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Diversity initiatives would be defunded or banned from universities and other public institutions under a slate of bills pending in Republican-led legislatures, with some lawmakers counting on the issue resonating with voters in this election year. Already this year, Republican lawmakers have proposed about 50 bills in 20 states that would […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Wife and daughter of John Gotti Jr. charged with assault after fight at high school game