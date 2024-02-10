Close
Helicopter crashes in Southern California’s Mojave Desert, six missing

Feb 10, 2024, 9:33 AM | Updated: 10:14 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BAKER, Calif. (AP) — A helicopter carrying six people crashed near a small town in Southern California’s Mojave Desert, authorities said.

The helicopter went down Friday evening near Baker, a town of 700 people about 95 miles (153 kilometers) southwest of Las Vegas, KABC-TV reported.

The helicopter took off from Palm Springs Airport around 8:45 p.m. and was en route to Boulder City, Nevada, when it crashed about 10 p.m., according to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s officials told the television station that they have not been able to locate any survivors and the cause of the crash is unknown. A message The Associated Press left with the sheriff’s department on Saturday wasn’t immediately returned.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending a team to the site to investigate the crash. FAA officials said in a statement that they also are investigating.

The crash comes less than a week after a U.S. Marine Corps helicopter crashed in the mountains outside San Diego on Tuesday during historic downpours. Five Marines were killed.

Boulder City is about 26 miles (41 km) southeast of Las Vegas, where the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are set to play in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.

