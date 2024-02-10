Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

‘We’ve lost both engines,’ pilot says before private jet crashed onto Florida interstate, killing 2

Feb 10, 2024, 6:08 AM | Updated: 9:20 am

Emergency officials work the scene of a small plane crash on Interstate 75 in Naples, Fla., near Ex...

Emergency officials work the scene of a small plane crash on Interstate 75 in Naples, Fla., near Exit 105, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Two people were confirmed dead. (Andrew West/The News-Press via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Andrew West/The News-Press via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Moments before a private jet slammed into a Florida highway, the pilot calmly told an airport controller that the aircraft “was not going to make the runway” since it had lost both engines.

The jet, with five people aboard, was bound for the airport in Naples when it tried to make an emergency landing on Interstate 75 on Friday afternoon. But witnesses say it collided with a vehicle — the wing of the plane dragging a car before slamming into a wall. An explosion followed, with flames and black smoke rising from the scene.

Two people were killed, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, but it wasn’t immediately know whether the victims had been passengers on the plane or were on the ground.

Federal authorities have launched an investigation into the crash near Naples, just north of where the interstate heads east toward Fort Lauderdale along what is known as Alligator Alley. One National Transportation Safety Board investigator arrived at the crash site Friday afternoon, with several more expected to arrive on Saturday.

The plane had taken off from an airport at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, at about 1 p.m. It was scheduled to land in Naples around the time of the crash, Naples Airport Authority spokesperson Robin King said, when pilot contacted the tower requesting an emergency landing.

“Got that. Emergency. Clear to land. Runway. Two. Three,” the air traffic controller responded to the pilot, in audio obtained by The Associated Press.

“We’re clear to land but we’re not gonna make the runway. We’ve lost both engines,” the pilot calmly replied.

The tower lost contact, and then airport workers saw the smoke from the interstate just a few miles away, King said.

King said they sent fire trucks with special foam to the scene, and three of the five people on board were taken from the wreckage alive.

Brianna Walker saw the wing of the plane drag the car in front of hers and slam into the wall.

“It’s seconds that separated us from the car in front of us,” she said. “The wing pulverized this one car.”

Walker and her friend spotted the plane moments before it hit the highway, allowing her friend to pull over before the crash.

“The plane was over our heads by inches,” she said. “It took a hard right and skid across the highway.”

According to the FlightAware aircraft tracker, the plane was operated by Hop-a-Jet Worldwide Charter based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The aircraft had been scheduled to fly back to Fort Lauderdale on Friday afternoon.

Hop-a-Jet said Friday night that it had “received confirmed reports of an accident involving one of our leased aircraft near Naples” and would send a team to the crash site, the Naples Daily News reported.

“Our immediate concern is for the well-being of our passengers, crew members, and their families,” the statement said. It didn’t contain details of the crash.

A spokesperson for Ohio State University said the aircraft is not affiliated with the university, and they had no further information about it.

Federal authorities said a preliminary report about the cause of the crash can be expected in 30 days.

United States News

CORRECTS SOURCE TO BUNDESREGIERUNG - In this photo provided by Bundesregierung, from left, Sen. Chr...

Associated Press

US Sen. Coons and German Chancellor Scholz see double at Washington meeting

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were seeing double when they met in Washington, D.C., this week and went on social media to share their mirror image with the world. The Delaware Democrat and the leader of Germany’s coalition government share an uncommon likeness, right down to their bald tops and squinty […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Verbal gaffe or sign of trouble? Mixing up names like Biden and Trump have done is pretty common

WASHINGTON (AP) — Any parent who’s ever called one of their children by the other’s name — or even the family pet’s name — likely could empathize when President Joe Biden mixed up the names of French leaders Macron and Mitterrand. The human brain has trouble pulling names out of stuffed memory banks on cue. […]

3 hours ago

Derry Oliver, 17, right, hugs her mother, also Derry Oliver, during a visit to a playground near ho...

Associated Press

Schools are trying to get more students therapy. Not all parents are on board

NEW YORK (AP) — Derry Oliver was in fifth grade when she first talked to her mom about seeing a therapist. She was living in Georgia with her brother while her mom was in New York scoping out jobs and apartments ahead of moving the family. It was a rough year apart. Oliver, now 17, […]

11 hours ago

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs an executive order in the Blue Room at the state Capitol in Oklahom...

Associated Press

Republican lawmakers are backing dozens of bills targeting diversity efforts on campus and elsewhere

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Diversity initiatives would be defunded or banned from universities and other public institutions under a slate of bills pending in Republican-led legislatures, with some lawmakers counting on the issue resonating with voters in this election year. Already this year, Republican lawmakers have proposed about 50 bills in 20 states that would […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

How Biden and his allies are pushing back against a special counsel’s claims about his memory

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s Democratic allies are launching an aggressive defense against a special counsel’s explosive claims that the 81-year-old president couldn’t remember major milestones in his life, trying to diminish the significance of the Biden was too forgetful to be charged for mishandling classified material. Biden set the angry tone hours after […]

11 hours ago

File - The sun shines through American flags flying in front of the New York Stock Exchange at the ...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street looks to finish another week higher, S&P 500 sets sights on 5,000

Wall Street inched higher before the bell Friday, with the S&P 500 above 5,000 which, if it holds, would be the first time that it has closed at such heights.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

‘We’ve lost both engines,’ pilot says before private jet crashed onto Florida interstate, killing 2