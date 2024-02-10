Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 dead after car crash in north Phoenix, police say

Feb 10, 2024, 7:15 AM

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — A man is dead after a fatal car crash that took place in north Phoenix on Friday morning, officials said.

Phoenix police officers responded to the scene in the area of 27th Street and Greenway Road at around 5 a.m.

“They found the involved car on fire,” according to the Phoenix PD.

Phoenix fire officials extinguished the flames and found a deceased man in the driver’s seat.

An investigation from detectives found that the car’s driver was going west on Greenway Road and approaching a curve at 27th street. There were two other men in the car, police said.

The driver lost control and drove into private property, hitting five parked vehicles, police said.

Officials brought both passengers to a hospital for serious injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Investigators don’t know what caused the crash.

