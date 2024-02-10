PHOENIX — A child died in the hospital after being pulled out of a Peoria swimming pool on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews with the Peoria Fire Department responded to a call reporting a possible drowning in the area of 91st Avenue and Deer Valley Road at around 4 p.m.

They found the toddler unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool, the Peoria Police Department said.

“When officers arrived, they began life saving measures on a 3-year-old child,” police said.

Fire and medical officials transported the child to local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The child passed away at a local hospital, Peoria police announced at 6:38 p.m.

