3-year-old dead after drowning in Peoria swimming pool

Feb 9, 2024, 5:32 PM | Updated: 6:47 pm

Peoria fire and medical officials pulled a child out of a pool at around 4 p.m. on Friday, official...

Peoria fire and medical officials pulled a child out of a pool at around 4 p.m. on Friday, officials said. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

PHOENIX — A child died in the hospital after being pulled out of a Peoria swimming pool on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews with the Peoria Fire Department responded to a call reporting a possible drowning in the area of 91st Avenue and Deer Valley Road at around 4 p.m.

They found the toddler unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool, the Peoria Police Department said.

“When officers arrived, they began life saving measures on a 3-year-old child,” police said.

Fire and medical officials transported the child to local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The child passed away at a local hospital, Peoria police announced at 6:38 p.m.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

