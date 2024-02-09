Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Former St. Louis officer who shot suspect in 2018 found not guilty

Feb 9, 2024, 2:10 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge ruled Friday that a former St. Louis police officer was not guilty of assault for shooting a suspected carjacker in 2018, ruling he acted in self-defense.

The shooting by Matthew D. EerNisse was “objectively reasonable in light of the totality of the particular facts and circumstances confronting the officer on the scene,” Judge John T. Bird wrote, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner charged EerNisse with first-degree assault in 2019. The charge was reduced to second-degree assault on the first day of trial, but prosecutors still contended that EerNisse “recklessly” shot at the unarmed suspect, Arvell Keithley, who was struck in the back of the thigh and arm. Keithley survived.

But defense attorney Scott Rosenblum said the suspect was considered “armed and dangerous” and had crashed a stolen car. EerNisse chased Keithley into an alley, where he said he saw Keithley reach for his waistband. He also allegedly reached for the officer’s gun.

Keithley was sentenced in 2019 to 11 years in prison for two separate carjackings.

Rosenblum said the case “never should’ve been brought in the first place.” He said EerNisse plans to go back into law enforcement.

United States News

File - The sun shines through American flags flying in front of the New York Stock Exchange at the ...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street looks to finish another week higher, S&P 500 sets sights on 5,000

Wall Street inched higher before the bell Friday, with the S&P 500 above 5,000 which, if it holds, would be the first time that it has closed at such heights.

3 minutes ago

Associated Press

Nurse acquitted of involuntary manslaughter in 2019 death of a 24-year-old California jail inmate

EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — A nurse at a California jail was found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter Friday in the November 2019 death of an inmate who collapsed in her cell. But jurors deadlocked on charges against a jail doctor. Danalee Pascua was acquitted in the death of 24-year-old Elisa Serna at the Las […]

15 minutes ago

FILE - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks Dec. 11, 2023, during a visit to BAE Systems, i...

Associated Press

Biden administration announces $5 billion commitment for research and development of computer chips

The Biden administration on Friday will announce the investment of $5 billion in a public-private consortium aimed at supporting research and development in advanced computer chips.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Minnesota man awaiting trial in teen’s 1972 slaying is found dead in Illinois cell

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A Minnesota man charged in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old suburban Chicago girl more than half a century ago has died, authorities said. Barry Lee Whelpley, 79, was found unresponsive early Friday in his cell at the Will County Jail in Joliet. He was transported to a Joliet hospital where […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge blocks Omaha’s ban on guns in public places while lawsuit challenging it moves forward

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s largest city won’t be able to enforce its ban on guns on all public property, including parks and sidewalks, while a lawsuit challenging that restriction moves forward. Douglas County District Judge LeAnne Srb issued a preliminary injunction Friday blocking that ban, but she refused to put Omaha’s restrictions on “ghost […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Nearly 200 abused corpses were found at a funeral home. Why did it take authorities years to act?

DENVER (AP) — A county coroner reported suspicions about bodies being poorly treated by a Colorado funeral home more than three years before nearly 200 decomposing bodies were discovered inside a decrepit building in October, according to newly unsealed court documents that raise questions about how the mistreatment of corpses was able to continue for […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Former St. Louis officer who shot suspect in 2018 found not guilty