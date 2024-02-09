Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Drug possession charge against rapper Kodak Black dismissed in Florida

Feb 9, 2024, 12:02 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A drug possession charge against South Florida rapper Kodak Black was dismissed Friday, two months after an arrest, though a drug trafficking case from 2022 remains ongoing.

Broward County Circuit Judge Barbara Duffy ruled that prosecutors could not refute or negate the fact that the rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, had an oxycodone prescription filled by a pharmacy, the Sun Sentinel reported.

Plantation police arrested Kapri in December after finding him asleep at the wheel with white powder around his mouth, officials said. The powder initially tested positive for cocaine, but a lab test later revealed it was oxycodone, for which Kapri obtained a prescription in July 2022.

Kapri still faces a tampering with evidence charge related to the arrest, but his attorney, Bradford Cohen, hopes to get that dismissed, as well. Kapri has been in a Miami federal detention center since his arrest, which caused his bond to be revoked in a separate case. Cohen hopes the drug charge being dismissed will prompt a federal judge to free Kapri.

Kapri was arrested in 2022 on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was freed on bond with regular drug testing as a condition of his release. Kapri was ordered to drug rehab for 30 days early last year after missing a drug test in February and then testing positive for fentanyl several days later, according to court records. Then last June, a warrant for his arrest was issued after authorities said he did not show up for a drug test.

In January 2021, then-President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Kapri had served about half his sentence.

As Kodak Black, Kapri has sold more than 30 million singles, with massive hits such as “Super Gremlin,” which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2022.

United States News

Associated Press

Judge blocks Omaha’s ban on guns in public places while lawsuit challenging it moves forward

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s largest city won’t be able to enforce its ban on guns on all public property, including parks and sidewalks, while a lawsuit challenging that restriction moves forward. Douglas County District Judge LeAnne Srb issued a preliminary injunction Friday blocking that ban, but she refused to put Omaha’s restrictions on “ghost […]

3 minutes ago

Associated Press

Nearly 200 abused corpses were found at a funeral home. Why did it take authorities years to act?

DENVER (AP) — A county coroner reported suspicions about bodies being poorly treated by a Colorado funeral home more than three years before nearly 200 decomposing bodies were discovered inside a decrepit building in October, according to newly unsealed court documents that raise questions about how the mistreatment of corpses was able to continue for […]

29 minutes ago

FILE - Ted Leonsis, left, owner of the Washington Wizards NBA basketball team and the Washington Ca...

Associated Press

Bill to help relocate Washington Capitals, Wizards sails through 1st Virginia legislative hearing

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Legislation underpinning a plan to relocate the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals across the Potomac River to northern Virginia easily cleared an early hurdle in the state legislature Friday. Lawmakers on the Virginia House Appropriations Committee voted 17-3 to advance the measure, a top priority of Republican Gov. Glenn […]

29 minutes ago

FILE - Taylor Swift enters Arrowhead Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the K...

Associated Press

Man accused of stalking outside Taylor Swift’s Manhattan home to receive psychiatric treatment

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of stalking Taylor Swift after being spotted multiple times outside the singer’s Manhattan townhouse was found unfit to stand trial and will be committed to state custody for psychiatric treatment, attorneys said Friday. David Crowe, 33, was arrested three times late last month in front of the pop […]

35 minutes ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit claims National Guard members sexually exploited migrants seeking asylum

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — National Guard members assigned to Buffalo-area hotels housing migrants awaiting asylum hearings are accused in a lawsuit of sexually exploiting the migrants, who described feeling especially vulnerable while living in unclean rooms, far from family and with little access to the outside. The lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Manhattan names […]

50 minutes ago

Associated Press

Indianapolis man arrested after stabbing deaths of 2 women in their 50s

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors filed two murder charges against an Indianapolis man Friday following the stabbing deaths days apart of two women in their 50s. Shannon Lassere, 58, was found dead on Jan. 27 and Marianne Weis, 52, on Feb. 1 on the city’s far east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. They were […]

50 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Drug possession charge against rapper Kodak Black dismissed in Florida