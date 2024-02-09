Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Traffic on US 60 in Surprise reopens after crash involving 2 semi-trucks blocked lanes

Feb 9, 2024, 10:48 AM | Updated: 3:22 pm

A crash blocked traffic on US 60/Grand Avenue near 163rd Avenue in Surprise, Arizona, on Friday mor...

A crash blocked traffic on US 60/Grand Avenue near 163rd Avenue in Surprise, Arizona, on Friday morning, Feb. 9, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

PHOENIX — Traffic on US 60/Grand Avenue in the West Valley reopened Friday afternoon after a crash involving two semi-trucks blocked traffic in the morning, authorities said.

The eastbound lanes were closed near 163rd Avenue, just west of Loop 303, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Two big rigs, including a car hauler, jackknifed in the collision, which also included a passenger vehicle, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. One driver suffered serious injuries, DPS said.

The collision occurred around 10:15 a.m. The westbound lanes were not restricted, but traffic in both directions was backed up in the crash area.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

There was no estimated time for reopening.

