Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

City drops charges against pastor as sides negotiate over Ohio church’s 24/7 ministry

Feb 9, 2024, 9:27 AM

REMOVES SECOND REFERENCE TO TOWN DROPPING CHARGES FILE - This image taken from video provided by WT...

REMOVES SECOND REFERENCE TO TOWN DROPPING CHARGES FILE - This image taken from video provided by WTVG shows Pastor of Dad's Place Chris Avell, right, sitting inside Bryan Municipal Court on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Bryan, Ohio. (WTVG via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(WTVG via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


An Ohio city has dropped criminal charges against a pastor over his around-the-clock ministry to the homeless and others in need of help while the two sides work to end the dispute that has landed in federal court.

A municipal prosecutor this week moved to dismiss code violation charges against Dad’s Place church Pastor Chris Avell, weeks after the church filed a federal lawsuit accusing the city of Bryan of trying to repeatedly harass and intimidate it. The city said it wanted to reserve the right to refile charges against Avell if needed.

The lawsuit remains pending, but a lawyer for the city told a federal judge on Monday that a mediation session last week “was productive and the parties continue to pursue resolution.”

Jeremy Dys, a lawyer for Avell, said Friday that Dad’s Place plans to continue to provide temporary shelter to people while it seeks to resolve disputes about the sanctuary’s zoning status and conditions.

“The church will continue to temporarily shelter people at Dad’s Place church, even while we continue to talk to the city about how Dad’s Place is a productive member of the Bryan community,” Dys said. He said a judge granted the motion to dismiss charges against Avell on Thursday.

Bryan Police charged Avell last month with 18 violations, saying the church was violating the city’s zoning ordinance, lacked proper kitchen and laundry facilities and had unsafe exits and inadequate ventilation. The rented church building is beside a separate homeless shelter on Main Street in the city of about 8,600 in northwestern Ohio.

Dad’s Place said in a statement released late Thursday that it will pursue building certifications, zoning permits and safety measures.

“I am thankful to God, the city, and for everyone who has been praying for this day to come,” Avell said in the release. “Bryan is my home. I am eager to continue to serve God, my community, and the people I love.”

The city’s mayor, Carrie Schlade, said in the statement that officials appreciated the effort to negotiate and said work was continuing to resolve their disputes. She is a defendant in the federal lawsuit, along with the city and other Bryan officials.

Police sought charges against Avell for code violations in December. He pleaded not guilty in municipal court Jan. 11.

Church leaders decided almost a year ago to remain open around-the-clock as a temporary, emergency shelter. They’ve said about eight people have stayed there on a typical night, a few more in bad weather.

“I truly believe that everyone who walks through the door of Dad’s Place walks out a better citizen,” Avell told The Associated Press last month.

The church’s “Rest and Refresh in the Lord” overnight ministry has included readings of the Bible piped in under dim lights, with people allowed to come or go. Two volunteers watched over things.

The city said police calls related to church activity began to increase in May for problems such as criminal mischief, trespassing, theft and disturbing the peace. A planning and zoning administrator eventually ordered the church to stop housing people in a zone where first-floor residential use is not allowed.

The church sued to ask the federal court to stop what it considers violations of constitutional rights to free exercise of religion and protections against government hostility to religion. It asked for a restraining order or an injunction against Bryan “enforcing or applying the city’s ordinances to burden the plaintiff’s religious exercise.”

United States News

Associated Press

Fire causes extensive damage to iconic Chicago restaurant known for its breakfasts

CHICAGO (AP) — An overnight fire caused extensive damage to an iconic Chicago restaurant that’s known for its breakfasts and is filled with decades of memorabilia, authorities said. Firefighters were called to the Palace Grill around 10 p.m. Thursday, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a post […]

58 minutes ago

Associated Press

An Oklahoma judge who sent more than 500 texts during a murder trial resigns

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma judge who sent more than 500 texts to her bailiff during a murder trial will resign, according to a court filing. In a proposed settlement agreement filed Thursday with the Oklahoma Court on the Judiciary, District Judge Traci Soderstrom agreed to resign on Friday and never again seek a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A search is on for someone who shot a tourist in Times Square and then fired at police

NEW YORK (AP) — A suspected shoplifter shot a tourist in the leg inside a Times Square sporting goods store and then fled into the street, stopping to shoot at a pursuing police officer who could not return fire because of the evening crowds, police said. The tourist, a 37-year-old woman, was expected to recover […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin Elections Commission votes to allow clerks to accept partial addresses on absentee ballots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission has complied with court orders and voted to tell the more than 1,800 local clerks who run elections in the battleground state that they can accept absentee ballots that are missing parts of a witness’s address. The commission voted 5-1 Thursday, with Republican Commissioner Bob Spindell opposed, […]

3 hours ago

In this photo provided by the National Center for Transgender Equality, Andy Marra, left, the execu...

Associated Press

Faced with wave of hostile bills, transgender rights leaders are playing “a defense game”

For decades, the plotline for LGBTQ+ activism in the U.S. was one of advances — often slow-paced and hard-fought but inexorably moving forward. Now, faced with unprecedented attacks in state legislatures, transgender rights leaders acknowledge they are playing defense — and two of the biggest groups are joining forces to counter the onslaught. “This is […]

3 hours ago

This Jan. 2024 combination photo shows nominees for a Bucks County special election to fill a vacan...

Associated Press

AP Decision Note: What to expect in the latest Pennsylvania House special election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives hangs in the balance in a special election on Tuesday in the Philadelphia suburbs. If that sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because it’s the fourth time in a year that a vacancy has put the majority up for grabs in the evenly-divided lower chamber. Voters in […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

City drops charges against pastor as sides negotiate over Ohio church’s 24/7 ministry