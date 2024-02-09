Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A search is on for someone who shot a tourist in Times Square and then fired at police

Feb 9, 2024, 7:30 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A suspected shoplifter shot a tourist in the leg inside a Times Square sporting goods store and then fled into the street, stopping to shoot at a pursuing police officer who could not return fire because of the evening crowds, police said.

The tourist, a 37-year-old woman, was expected to recover after Thursday’s shooting in New York City. It prompted a huge police presence and search that temporarily closed streets in the area, which draws thousands of people daily.

The shooter, described by police as a male between 15 and 20 years old, was still at large Friday.

“We are looking for one male. He is the shooter,” Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a news conference at the scene Thursday. “He shot at our cops not once but twice, and also shot an innocent female one time in the leg.”

The shooter, dressed all in white, pulled out a gun shortly after 7 p.m. and fired after being confronted by a security officer inside the store. After striking the tourist, the shooter and another male ran from the store and were quickly spotted by police officers, Chell said.

The second person was taken into custody while the shooter ran away, at one point cutting between buildings, where he turned and fired at a police officer who was chasing him.

“Our officer draws his weapon. He cannot fire,” Chell said. “Too many people around, there’s too many people ducking.”

The suspect fired again from under his arm and continued to flee, running into the subway, where he was last seen. Video shows him going onto the tracks and coming back out of the subway, Chell said.

United States News

FILE - Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, gestures as she addresses the House of Delegates on transporta...

Associated Press

Virginia legislators limit public comment and tell folks taking the mic to ‘make it quick’

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s part-time Legislature moves at a quick clip. And its time-pressed lawmakers expect the same from members of the public who want to make their voices heard. Year after year, no matter which party is in charge, committee and subcommittee chairs have repeatedly exhorted those providing testimony at the Capitol to […]

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

Jury in Young Dolph murder trial will come from outside of Memphis, Tennessee, judge rules

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of two men charged with killing Young Dolph will come from outside of Memphis because of intense media coverage of the fatal shooting in the rapper’s hometown, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Jennifer J. Mitchell decided in favor of a change of venue motion filed by Justin […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ex-Catholic priest given 22 years in prison for attempting to sexually abuse a boy in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former Catholic priest in South Carolina has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for trying to sexually assault a boy and showing him pornography. Jamie Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias, 69, could have faced a life sentence. Federal Judge Mary Geiger Lewis on Thursday granted part of a defense motion for […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Second man accused of vandalizing journalists’ homes pleads guilty in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A second man has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with threats and vandalism targeting public radio journalists in New Hampshire. Prosecutors allege that four men were involved in a plot to vandalize the homes of New Hampshire Public Radio news director Daniel Barrick, reporter Lauren Chooljian and Chooljian’s parents […]

1 hour ago

REMOVES SECOND REFERENCE TO TOWN DROPPING CHARGES FILE - This image taken from video provided by WT...

Associated Press

City drops charges against pastor as sides negotiate over Ohio church’s 24/7 ministry

An Ohio city has dropped criminal charges against a pastor over his around-the-clock ministry to the homeless and others in need of help while the two sides work to end the dispute that has landed in federal court. A municipal prosecutor this week moved to dismiss code violation charges against Dad’s Place church Pastor Chris […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Fire causes extensive damage to iconic Chicago restaurant known for its breakfasts

CHICAGO (AP) — An overnight fire caused extensive damage to an iconic Chicago restaurant that’s known for its breakfasts and is filled with decades of memorabilia, authorities said. Firefighters were called to the Palace Grill around 10 p.m. Thursday, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a post […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

A search is on for someone who shot a tourist in Times Square and then fired at police