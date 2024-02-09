Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Wisconsin Elections Commission votes to allow clerks to accept partial addresses on absentee ballots

Feb 9, 2024, 6:18 AM | Updated: 6:30 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission has complied with court orders and voted to tell the more than 1,800 local clerks who run elections in the battleground state that they can accept absentee ballots that are missing parts of a witness’s address.

The commission voted 5-1 Thursday, with Republican Commissioner Bob Spindell opposed, to adopt the new guidance for absentee ballot envelopes with a “missing” address, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Under previous guidance, clerks were required to reach out to voters to correct absentee ballot envelopes that had “incomplete or insufficient” witness address information before those ballots could be accepted.

Spindell proposed amending the new rule to require a witness to provide a photo ID before corrections are made to an absentee ballot envelope, but the motion failed Thursday on a 3-3 vote, with all Democratic members opposed.

The Republican-controlled Legislature and the conservative group Priorities USA have appealed a pair of court rulings affecting absentee ballots, which could result in even more changes in election rules prior to the November presidential election. Every vote is critical in Wisconsin, where each of the last two presidential elections in Wisconsin was decided by fewer than 23,000 votes.

This year’s contest is shaping up to be another close one. The Marquette University Law School poll released on Wednesday showed that President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are about even among likely voters.

Ever since Trump’s defeat in Wisconsin in 2020, Republicans have been fighting in court to tighten the rules to limit how many absentee ballots can be accepted.

State law requires absentee ballots to be submitted with a witness’s signature and address on the outside envelope that contains the ballot.

Dane County Judge Ryan Nilsestuen last month ruled, in two cases brought by liberals, that a ballot can still be accepted even if a witness address omits municipalities and ZIP codes, or simply say “same” or “ditto” if the witness lives with the voter. Nilsestuen last week ordered the elections commission to approve guidance no later than Friday that would direct clerks on what ballots can be accepted. Nilsestuen stressed that he wanted to move quickly given the upcoming Feb. 20 primary for local elections. Wisconsin’s presidential primary and spring general election is April 2.

The lawsuits, filed by Rise Inc., a liberal group that mobilizes young voters, and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, are expected to go to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Under the new commission’s new guidance, clerks will be told that a witness address can be accepted if it includes the street number, street name and municipality, but neither a state name nor a ZIP code or with everything except a municipality and state name. It would also be acceptable if the witness includes the same street number and street name as the voter, but no other address information is provided.

And it would also be allowed if the witness indicates their address is the same as the voter’s by saying “same,” “same address,” “same as voter,” “same as above,” “see above,” “ditto,” or by using quotation marks or an arrow or line pointing to the other address.

The Legislative Audit Bureau in 2021 reviewed nearly 15,000 absentee ballot envelopes from the 2020 election across 29 municipalities and found that 1,022, or about 7%, were missing parts of witness addresses. Only 15 ballots, or 0.1%, had no witness address. Auditors found that clerks had corrected addresses on 66 envelopes, or 0.4% of the sample.

United States News

In this photo provided by the National Center for Transgender Equality, Andy Marra, left, the execu...

Associated Press

Faced with wave of hostile bills, transgender rights leaders are playing “a defense game”

For decades, the plotline for LGBTQ+ activism in the U.S. was one of advances — often slow-paced and hard-fought but inexorably moving forward. Now, faced with unprecedented attacks in state legislatures, transgender rights leaders acknowledge they are playing defense — and two of the biggest groups are joining forces to counter the onslaught. “This is […]

27 minutes ago

This Jan. 2024 combination photo shows nominees for a Bucks County special election to fill a vacan...

Associated Press

AP Decision Note: What to expect in the latest Pennsylvania House special election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives hangs in the balance in a special election on Tuesday in the Philadelphia suburbs. If that sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because it’s the fourth time in a year that a vacancy has put the majority up for grabs in the evenly-divided lower chamber. Voters in […]

2 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks Dec. 11, 2023, during a visit to BAE Systems, i...

Associated Press

Biden administration announces $5 billion commitment for research and development of computer chips

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday will announce the investment of $5 billion in a public-private consortium aimed at supporting research and development in advanced computer chips. The National Semiconductor Technology Center is being funded through the CHIPS and Science Act. That 2022 law aims to reinvigorate the computer chip sector within the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Man charged with stealing small airplane that crashed on a California beach

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Police in California arrested a man for allegedly stealing a small aircraft before crashing onto a beach and leaving the scene on Thursday. Deputies received a report of a small airplane landing “near or on a beach” in Half Moon Bay around 5 p.m., the San Mateo County Sheriff’s […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Tennessee authorities search for suspect in shooting of 2 sheriff’s deputies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Tennessee were searching early Friday for a suspect they say was involved in a shooting that killed one sheriff’s deputy and left another wounded. Warrants have been issued for 42-year-old Kenneth Dehart, who is wanted on suspicion of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and being a […]

7 hours ago

FILE — Congressman Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., listens during New York's governor primary debate at the s...

Associated Press

The race for George Santos’ congressional seat could offer clues to how suburbs will vote this year

A special election in the suburbs of New York to replace disgraced former Rep. George Santos could offer clues about the mindset of suburban voters everywhere as 2024 election contests ramp up across the country. The Tuesday contest for the House seat held by Santos until his recent expulsion is shaping up to be a […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Wisconsin Elections Commission votes to allow clerks to accept partial addresses on absentee ballots