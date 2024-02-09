Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Legislature agrees to changes in elections timeline, including earlier primary

Feb 8, 2024, 5:00 PM | Updated: Feb 9, 2024, 6:27 am

The Arizona Legislature agreed Feb. 8, 2024, to give counties more time to tally votes after county...

The Arizona Legislature agreed Feb. 8, 2024, to give counties more time to tally votes after county officials complained that a 2022 change in law would make it difficult to complete counting votes in time if the results were close enough to trigger a mandatory recount. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

(AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX — The Arizona Legislature agreed Thursday to give counties more time to tally votes after county officials complained that a 2022 change in law would make it difficult to complete counting votes in time if the results were close enough to trigger a mandatory recount.

The proposed fix approved overwhelmingly by both chambers of the Republican-majority Legislature will be sent to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, whose office said she will sign the measure into law. The state faces a Friday deadline for making the fix, which would apply to Arizona’s primary this summer and general election in the fall but won’t affect the state’s March 19 presidential primary.

County officials who are expecting an increase in mandatory recounts have warned for months that if they aren’t given more time, Arizona could miss federal deadlines for sending general election ballots to military and overseas voters and for certifying the state’s voting results.

Counties say Friday is the last day to make the changes before the primary becomes untenable.

