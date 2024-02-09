Close
Event company Themers is among Valley businesses benefitting from Business Connect

Feb 9, 2024, 4:25 AM

The Business Connect event occurred in January ahead of the April Final Four in Glendale. (KTAR News Photo/Balin Overstolz-McNair)

The Business Connect event occurred in January ahead of the April Final Four in Glendale. (KTAR News Photo/Balin Overstolz-McNair)

(KTAR News Photo/Balin Overstolz-McNair)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Valley business leaders are bringing back the Business Connect program for the increased activity around the Final Four coming to the Phoenix area this spring.

The program, which is an NFL program licensed out to other national events through its major events host committee, connects businesses like Themers to other local businesses in an effort to provide growth opportunities.

Themers is a local events company that has been in business for 30 years that also covers décor, props, food and entertainment for big events.

CEO Casey Wulfert was working as a designer at the Arizona Biltmore resort when he had the chance to start Themers, mainly by using props from the Biltmore.

Last year when the Super Bowl was in Glendale, Themers was commissioned to curate a 12-minute experience for V.I.P. guests and the committee liked it so much that they were asked to do more help with Final Four events this year.

“It’s just so neat. I mean the whole Super Bowl experience brought this to fruition with all the local companies and everything’s kept within the Phoenix area,” Wulfert told KTAR News. “I think it’s a wonderful experience.”

All businesses involved in the program are required to be certified as minority, women, veteran or LGBTQ-owned businesses and the owner must hold 51% of the company.

They must have an established business office in Arizona for more than three years.

There are 135 suppliers involved in more than 20 business disciplines. All of the suppliers are eligible to be contracted for the Men’s Final Four events.

The Final Four runs from April 6-8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Balin Overstolz-McNair contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

