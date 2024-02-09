Sports scams are spiking before Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open...

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes warned the public about sports scams on Thursday.

Scammers are targeting sports lovers now that the WM Phoenix Open play kicked off on Thursday and Super Bowl LVIII is around the corner, her office said.

“Scammers will take every opportunity to defraud hard-working Arizonans – especially around big sporting events,” Mayes said in a statement. “The best way to stop fraud is by preventing it.”

To help consumers stay safe, she advises Arizonans to watch out for these sports scams:

– Counterfeit tickets.

– Original tickets that have been voided because they have already been sold on ticketing re-sale websites.

– Short-term rental sites that promise accommodations, request payment upfront and then disappear.

Essentially, it’s best to practice caution when spending money on anything necessary for this week’s big sporting events. Even trying to book a hotel can bring you face-to-face with scammers, her office said.

Watch out for sports scams while placing bets, attorney general warns

Many scammers take place in legal sports betting, but they may also pose as sportsbooks, her office warned. Those who want to place bets on this week’s biggest sporting events should watch out for criminals who may try to intercept their money and personal information through betting sites.

“I urge Arizonans to take precautions when buying tickets, betting on an event, or arranging accommodations when traveling to events,” Mayes said. “If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.