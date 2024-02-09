Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Powerball ticket hitting for $150K sold at Safeway in Chandler

Feb 8, 2024, 8:30 PM

A $50,000 Arizona Lottery ticket was sold for the drawing on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ric...

A $50,000 Arizona Lottery ticket was sold for the drawing on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A lucky purchaser of a Powerball ticket sold at a Safeway in Chandler is set to be $150,000 richer.

The winning ticket was sold at the Safeway at Chandler Heights and Alma School roads for Wednesday’s drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five winning numbers: 12, 21, 62, 67, 69. The Powerball number was 17.

The base $50,000 prize was multiplied because the purchaser opted in for the $1 Power Play, which was 3.

RELATED STORIES

The odds of hitting the prize are 1 in 913,129.

As per usual, winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Multiple fire trucks arrived to Landmark Towers in Phoenix to address a high-rise fire Thursday eve...

Serena O'Sullivan

High rise fire breaks out in Landmark Towers in Phoenix, several fire trucks on the scene

A high-rise fire broke out in downtown Phoenix at around 7 p.m., requiring a fleet of fire trucks, KTAR News 92.3 FM's Felisa Cardenas said.

5 hours ago

The Arizona Legislature agreed Feb. 8, 2024, to give counties more time to tally votes after county...

Associated Press

Arizona approaching deadline for giving counties more time to count votes

The Arizona Legislature agreed Thursday to give counties more time to tally votes after county officials complained that a 2022 change in law would make it difficult to complete counting votes in time if the results were close enough to trigger a mandatory recount.

7 hours ago

Person working for Southwest Gas....

KTAR.com

Southwest Gas employees drive company’s community impact through charitable giving

Southwest Gas is dedicated to community climate goals by reducing emissions, with employees playing a pivotal role in accomplishing that mission and beyond.

8 hours ago

Mugshot of woman accused of smuggling contraband and a bag of heroin....

SuElen Rivera

Woman accused of plotting to smuggle drugs into Valley prison

Leticia Verney, 41, was recently arrested for plotting to smuggle drugs into the Arizona State Prison Complex - Lewis.

11 hours ago

Split image with a headshot of Maricopa County Interim Sheriff Russ Skinner on the left and a sign ...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County officials select Russ Skinner to serve as interim sheriff

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed Deputy Sheriff Russ Skinner to serve as interim sheriff on Thursday.

13 hours ago

Snow blankets Interstate 40 and the surrounding area near Seligman in northern Arizona on Thursday,...

KTAR.com

Winter weather creates hazardous driving conditions in northern Arizona

Multiple highways were closed in northern Arizona on Thursday as winter weather created hazardous driving conditions for a second consecutive day.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Powerball ticket hitting for $150K sold at Safeway in Chandler