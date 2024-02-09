Powerball ticket hitting for $150K sold at Safeway in Chandler

PHOENIX — A lucky purchaser of a Powerball ticket sold at a Safeway in Chandler is set to be $150,000 richer.

The winning ticket was sold at the Safeway at Chandler Heights and Alma School roads for Wednesday’s drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five winning numbers: 12, 21, 62, 67, 69. The Powerball number was 17.

The base $50,000 prize was multiplied because the purchaser opted in for the $1 Power Play, which was 3.

The odds of hitting the prize are 1 in 913,129.

As per usual, winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

