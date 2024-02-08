Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Defense requests a mistrial in Jam Master Jay murder case; judge says no but blasts prosecutors

Feb 8, 2024, 12:45 PM

FILE -Run-D.M.C.'s Jason Mizell, Jam-Master Jay, poses with teenagers gathered at New York's Madiso...

FILE -Run-D.M.C.'s Jason Mizell, Jam-Master Jay, poses with teenagers gathered at New York's Madison Square Garden, Oct. 7, 1986, in New York City. Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington have pleaded not guilty to the 2002 slaying of Mizell. (AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Defense lawyers sought a mistrial Thursday in the case against two men charged with the murder of Jam Master Jay, saying prosecutors improperly guided a witness to testify that one defendant confessed to her decades ago that he killed the Run-DMC star and told her “people get what they deserve.”

U.S. District Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall ultimately denied the mistrial, partly because the witness had made similar prior statements that could have been broached to jurors anyway. But the judge angrily told prosecutors that their questions to the witness had crossed the line.

“There was no need whatsoever” for the queries, she said, raising her voice, while jurors were out of the room.

The heated issue threatened for roughly an hour to upend the long-awaited trial in one of the most infamous acts of violence in hip-hop history. Jam Master Jay, born Jason Mizell, was shot dead in his recording studio on Oct. 30, 2002.

A childhood friend, Ronald Washington, and Karl Jordan Jr., the DJ’s godson, are on trial. They have pleaded not guilty.

Washington’s former girlfriend Daynia McDonald testified Thursday that he called her to tell her Mizell was dead, hours after Washington had brought her to the studio to meet his celebrity friend. Stunned, she asked Washington how he knew of the DJ’s death.

“He said, ‘Because I was there,’ ” she testified.

In a subsequent conversation, she told jurors, she asked Washington whether he had something to do with the killing, “and he basically said yes.”

Then Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Misorek asked the questions that sparked the legal fireworks: “Did he say he killed Jam Master Jay?” and “Did he say that people get what they deserve?”

McDonald said yes to both.

After jurors left the room, the judge remonstrated with prosecutors over the questions. One of Washington’s lawyers, Susan Kellman, requested a mistrial, saying that prosecutors had planted “a seed of prejudice” that couldn’t be uprooted.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Artie McConnell said the government was only trying to keep McDonald’s answers squarely on Mizell’s killing and to ensure she didn’t venture into other, off-limits topics. Prosecutors had “the best of intentions,” he said.

“Your logic doesn’t follow, for me,” said the judge.

After lengthy discussion, DeArcy Hall decided the trial could continue, with a caveat: She told jurors to disregard the two questions and their answers.

Misorek was cleared to ask whether Washington “said anything else about Jam Master Jay’s murder.”

“Um, he just said that he killed him,” McDonald said, and that answer was allowed to stand.

Prosecutors and an eyewitness say Jordan shot the rap star while Washington stood at the door and brandished a gun. According to the government, the attack was spurred by bad blood over a planned drug deal.

Run-DMC was known for its anti-drug stance. But prosecutors and another witness have said that Mizell turned to the cocaine trade for money as the groundbreaking 1980s rap group’s career leveled off.

Attorneys for Jordan, 40, have said he was at his then-girlfriend’s home when Mizell was shot. Lawyers for Washington, 59, have said the government is bringing a slapped-together case against a man who was relying on Jay financially, not gunning for him.

United States News

Associated Press

New Mexico legislators seek endowment to bolster autonomous tribal education programs

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislators would create a unique educational endowment of at least $50 million to help Native American communities create their own student programs, include efforts to teach and preserve Indigenous languages, under a proposal endorsed Thursday by the state House. The bill from Democratic legislators with ties to tribal […]

22 minutes ago

Associated Press

Woman with brain bleed mistakenly arrested by state trooper for drunken driving, lawsuit says

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington State Patrol trooper arrested a woman on suspicion of drunken driving when she was actually experiencing a life-threatening brain bleed and booked her into jail where officials mocked her instead of getting her medical attention, according to a civil rights lawsuit. The federal lawsuit filed Feb. 1 in Tacoma […]

42 minutes ago

FILE - Michael Mann, then-professor of atmospheric science at Penn State, arrives at the “Before ...

Associated Press

Jury awards climate scientist Michael Mann $1 million in defamation lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury on Thursday awarded $1 million to climate scientist Michael Mann who sued a pair of conservative writers 12 years ago after they compared his depictions of global warming to a convicted child molester. Mann, a professor of climate science at the University of Pennsylvania, rose to fame for a graph […]

56 minutes ago

Associated Press

Sheriff’s deputies corral wayward kangaroo near pool at Florida apartment complex

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A wayward kangaroo was corralled safely by sheriff’s deputies Thursday after it was spotted hopping around the pool area of a Florida apartment complex. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released video and still photos of the kangaroo, including some footage shot from a helicopter. The agency also released audio of a […]

2 hours ago

FILE - The Rev. Ai Hironaka, resident minister of the Lahaina Hongwanji Mission, offers a prayer in...

Associated Press

PHOTO GALLERY: A look at Lahaina in the 6 months since a wildfire destroyed the Maui town

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — It’s been six months since a wildfire leveled most of Lahaina, a centuries-old town on the Hawaiian island of Maui. Authorities say 100 people were killed and three are still missing from the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. Nearly 5,000 residents who lost their homes in the blaze […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Minneapolis passes Gaza cease-fire resolution despite mayor’s veto

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council overrode a mayoral veto on Thursday and approved a resolution that calls for a cease-fire in Gaza and for an end to U.S. military funding to Israel. The office of Mayor Jacob Frey, who is Jewish, said he has been “clear and consistent” in his support for a […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Defense requests a mistrial in Jam Master Jay murder case; judge says no but blasts prosecutors