Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Joe’s Diner in Phoenix wants to add Guinness World Record for tallest pancake stack to menu

Feb 12, 2024, 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:18 am

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

Restaurant sign outside of property. Pancakes on plate in front of restaurant. People participating in the Arizona Science Center Guinness world record attempt. People putting icing on doughnut mosaic. Participants at Bashas' doughnut mosaic event. Doughnut mosaic. Staff pour beans onto large chimichanga. Staff appear to be sealing the chimichanga. Staff pouring sauce into chimichanga. Staff and chimichanga's final touches.

PHOENIX — A Valley restaurant is reaching for the stars as it aims to shatter the Guinness World Record for the tallest stack of pancakes this week.

Joe’s Diner at 4515 N. Seventh Ave., between Camelback and Indian School roads in Phoenix’s Melrose District, will make the record-setting attempt Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.

The current Guinness World Record for the tallest stack of pancakes measured at 3 feet, 4 inches tall, totaling 213 pancakes.

“There is nothing better than a big stack of our hot made-from-scratch pancakes with butter and syrup, but breaking this record may top that,” owner Joe Seriale said in a press release.

“I’m confident we can beat the record set in the United Kingdom back in 2016 and hope everyone will join us to witness history being made.”

Joe’s Diner has been serving homemade food using only local ingredients since 2010.

Renowned for its signature pancakes, the diner offers a diverse menu, including classics like meatloaf, eggs benedict, French dip and omelets.

Recent Guinness World Records set in the Valley

Joe’s Diner securing a victory would mark another milestone for Arizonans on Guinness World Records’ prestigious list of achievers.

RELATED STORIES

In October 2023, the Arizona Science Center broke the Guinness World Record for the largest object drop inertia experiment after successfully dropping 155 eggs safely into glasses.

Valley-based grocer store Bashas’ set the Guinness World Record for the largest doughnut mosaic after constructing a 902-square-foot design out of 14,500 doughnuts and 48,000 ounces of icing in Chandler in 2022.

Then, Macayo’s in Ahwatukee claimed the world record title for the longest chimichanga in September 2021 after building a 25.7-foot-long deep-fried burrito.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Usher sings during the Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Feb. 11, 2024....

Kevin Stone

Usher adds Phoenix show to upcoming tour after Super Bowl halftime performance

A day after his Super Bowl halftime performance, Usher announced that his "Past Present Future" tour will stop in Phoenix in November.

18 minutes ago

Police pointing firearms at suspect wielding a weapon....

KTAR.com

Body camera footage shows moment suspect in armed robbery was fatally shot in Phoenix

Newly released body camera footage shows the moments leading up to when a suspect of an armed robbery in Phoenix was fatally shot by police.

1 hour ago

Stock image of a road closed sign...

KTAR.com

Rockslide temporarily closes highway between Superior and Miami-Globe area

Eastbound US 60 between Superior and the Miami/Globe area was closed temporarily Monday morning because of a rockslide.

2 hours ago

A crash on US 60 in Tempe caused backups on Feb. 12, 2024....

KTAR.com

Westbound US 60 closed at Loop 101 Price Freeway after multivehicle collision

Westbound US 60 was closed at the Loop 101 Price Freeway in Tempe after a multivehicle collision Monday morning.

3 hours ago

A 10 pack and one dose bottle of measles, mumps and rubella virus vaccine, made by MERCK, sits on a...

Kevin Stone

Measles case involving international visitor confirmed in Maricopa County

A case of measles involving an international visitor has been confirmed in the Valley, Maricopa County health officials announced.

5 hours ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Joe’s Diner in Phoenix wants to add Guinness World Record for tallest pancake stack to menu