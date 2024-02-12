PHOENIX — A Valley restaurant is reaching for the stars as it aims to shatter the Guinness World Record for the tallest stack of pancakes this week.

Joe’s Diner at 4515 N. Seventh Ave., between Camelback and Indian School roads in Phoenix’s Melrose District, will make the record-setting attempt Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.

The current Guinness World Record for the tallest stack of pancakes measured at 3 feet, 4 inches tall, totaling 213 pancakes.

“There is nothing better than a big stack of our hot made-from-scratch pancakes with butter and syrup, but breaking this record may top that,” owner Joe Seriale said in a press release.

“I’m confident we can beat the record set in the United Kingdom back in 2016 and hope everyone will join us to witness history being made.”

Joe’s Diner has been serving homemade food using only local ingredients since 2010.

Renowned for its signature pancakes, the diner offers a diverse menu, including classics like meatloaf, eggs benedict, French dip and omelets.

Recent Guinness World Records set in the Valley

Joe’s Diner securing a victory would mark another milestone for Arizonans on Guinness World Records’ prestigious list of achievers.

In October 2023, the Arizona Science Center broke the Guinness World Record for the largest object drop inertia experiment after successfully dropping 155 eggs safely into glasses.

Valley-based grocer store Bashas’ set the Guinness World Record for the largest doughnut mosaic after constructing a 902-square-foot design out of 14,500 doughnuts and 48,000 ounces of icing in Chandler in 2022.

Then, Macayo’s in Ahwatukee claimed the world record title for the longest chimichanga in September 2021 after building a 25.7-foot-long deep-fried burrito.

