2 JetBlue planes make contact at Logan Airport, wingtip touches tail

Feb 8, 2024

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — Two JetBlue planes made contact Thursday morning at Boston Logan International Airport, with one wingtip touching another plane’s tail.

No one was hurt and both flights were canceled, Jennifer Mehigan of the Massachusetts Port Authority said in an email.

The left winglet of JetBlue Flight 777 struck the right horizontal stabilizer of JetBlue Flight 551 around 6:40 a.m. while both Airbus 321 jets were on the de-icing pad, in an area of the tarmac controlled by the airline, according to the Federal Aviation Authority, which opened an investigation.

Mehigan said the planes “made contact while in the de-icing area” and described the collision as “very minor.” Passengers said they were moved onto other aircraft.

JetBlue confirmed the incident and said the flights to Las Vegas and Orlando would operate on other aircraft while both planes are out of service for repairs. “Safety is JetBlue’s priority, and we will work to determine how and why this incident occurred,” the statement said.

Associated Press

