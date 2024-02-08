Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Stock market today: Wall Street slightly inches lower, though S&P 500 is on the brink of 5,000

Feb 8, 2024, 12:20 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Wall Street edged lower before the bell Thursday, but 5,000 remains within reach for the S&P 500.

Futures for the S&P 500 inched back 0.2% before the bell, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is effectively unchanged.

The focus this week is on corporate earnings with few economic indicators on the schedule out of Washington, and turbulence in the regional banking sector continues to rattle investors.

New York Community Bancorp slid again early Thursday, falling 4.9%. About half its value has been wiped out since it surprised investors last week with a loss that was driven by holdings in commercial real estate.

The bank is also struggling with its acquisition of Signature Bank, one of the banks that collapsed in last year’s mini banking crisis.

The Walt Disney Co. jumped almost 8% in premarket after posting stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, boosted by cost cuts and growing revenue from its theme parks. Disney earned $1.91 billion, or $1.04 per share, in its fiscal first quarter, up 49% from the same period a year ago.

Online payment company PayPal fell nearly 9.7% before the bell, even after it beat sales and profit forecasts. A flat profit forecast for 2024 sent the California company’s shares tumbling.

In Asian trading, Hong Kong’s benchmark fell while Shanghai advanced after China replaced its top stock market regulator late Wednesday.

Beijing has been struggling to prop up what have been some of the world’s worst-performing markets this year. Late Wednesday, China’s top stock regulator was replaced by a former chairman of the Shanghai Stock Exchange as part of those efforts.

Wu Qing, also a former banker and ex-vice mayor of Shanghai, has been dubbed the “broker butcher,” analysts say, due to his record for cracking down on market abuses such as insider trading.

The announcement that Yi Huiman was being dismissed from his post as chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission came without any explanation. But the ruling Communist Party may have chosen him as a way of signaling its resolve to protect smaller investors who have taken a drubbing in the recent sell-offs.

Market observers have cited the lack of transparency surrounding how the markets are run as a factor undermining investor confidence.

On Thursday, the Shanghai Composite index gained 1.3% to 2,865.90 and the Shenzhen Components index in China’s smaller main market also added 1.3%. Markets in mainland China will be closed from Friday through next week for Lunar New Year holidays.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.3%, to 15,878.07 on heavy selling of technology companies, despite strong gains for property developers.

Market heavyweight and e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares dropped 6.1% after the company announced a major share buyback and said it was giving up plans for share listings of two of its group companies.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.1% to 36,863.28 and the Kospi in Seoul was 0.4% higher, at 2,620.32.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 picked up 0.3% to 7,639.20.

Bangkok’s SET gave up 0.8% and the Sensex in India shed 1%.

Germany’s DAX gained 0.4% and the CAC 40 in Paris advanced 0.6%. Britain’s FTSE 100 was unchanged.

In other trading Thursday, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 72 cents to $74.58 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the international standard, added 80 cents to $80.01 per barrel.

The dollar rose to 149.32 Japanese yen from 148.18 yen. The euro slipped to $1.0754 from $1.0774.

On Wednesday, Wall Street rose to the edge of another record-breaking milestone as Ford Motor, Chipotle Mexican Grill and other big stocks climbed following their latest earnings reports.

The S&P 500 gained 0.8%, coming within a fraction of a point of the 5,000 level. The Dow added 0.4% and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.9%.

——

United States News

FILE - A voter places a ballot in a drop box outside the Denver Elections Division headquarters Nov...

Associated Press

Federal cybersecurity agency launches program to boost support for state, local election offices

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s cybersecurity agency has launched a program aimed at boosting election security in the states, shoring up support for local offices and hoping to provide reassurance to voters that this year’s presidential elections will be safe and accurate. Officials with the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency planned to introduce its […]

22 minutes ago

Associated Press

Israeli strikes kill 13 in a southern Gaza town that could be the next target in the war

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli airstrikes killed over a dozen people overnight and into Thursday in Rafah in the Gaza Strip, hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas’ cease-fire terms and vowed to expand the offensive into the southern Gaza town. More than half of strip’s population has fled to Rafah, on the […]

2 hours ago

A U.S. Supreme Court police officer stands in fron of the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday, Feb. 7, 202...

Associated Press

Oyez, oyez, oyez: A listener’s guide to Supreme Court arguments over Trump and the ballot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court hears arguments Thursday over whether kept off the 2024 ballot because of his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, culminating in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The justices will wrestle with whether a provision of the 14th Amendment aimed at keeping former officeholders who “engaged […]

2 hours ago

President Joe Biden waves as he walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wedne...

Associated Press

Sports leagues promise the White House they will provide more opportunities for people to exercise

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than a dozen sports leagues and players associations, from the NFL to the PGA Tour, have promised the White House that they will provide more opportunities for people to be physically active and learn about nutrition and adopting healthy lifestyles. The White House announced Thursday that the leagues and associations are […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

5 Marines aboard helicopter that went down outside San Diego are confirmed dead, military says

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Five U.S. Marines aboard a helicopter that went down during stormy weather in the mountains outside of San Diego are confirmed dead, military said Thursday. Authorities say the CH-53E Super Stallion vanished late Tuesday night while returning to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego after training at Creech Air […]

8 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden walks out of the White House to board Marine One on the South Lawn in Wa...

Associated Press

Biden determined to use stunning Trump-backed collapse of border deal as a weapon in 2024 campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — How it began: President Joe Biden was urgently seeking more money from Congress to aid Ukraine and Israel. He took a gamble by seizing on GOP demands to simultaneously address one of his biggest political liabilities — illegal migration at the U.S.-Mexico border. How it ended: Biden came close to succeeding, before […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Stock market today: Wall Street slightly inches lower, though S&P 500 is on the brink of 5,000