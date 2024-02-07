33 people arrested after Gaza-related protest in suburban Chicago

NILES, Ill. (AP) — Police in suburban Chicago arrested 33 people Wednesday after they blocked streets for more than six hours outside a company protesters say has a role in the deaths of thousands of civilians in Gaza.

Seven men and 26 women were charged with misdemeanor unlawful assembly following the protest outside Woodward MPC, the Niles Police Department said in a news release. The company’s website says it makes products for the aerospace and industrial markets.

The 33 protesters were released after being booked, police said, and there were no injuries.

About 100 people participated in the protest, WBBM-TV reported.

A call to Woodward MPC for comment was met with a receptionist saying “We have no comment” before she hung up.

