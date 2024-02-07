Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

California recommends changes to leasing properties under freeways after major fire

Feb 7, 2024, 3:24 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three months after an arson fire at a state-leased storage space shut down a major Los Angeles freeway, California transportation officials are recommending changes to the leasing program that would explicitly ban storage of hazardous materials like wood pallets and gasoline and provide more scrutiny of people who want to rent out the properties.

The state should require any individual who wants to lease one of the 600 available state-owned properties under roadways to attest they haven’t entered into bankruptcy in the past 10 years and are not embroiled in legal actions related to other properties, the head of the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, said Tuesday in recommendations to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The man who leased the property under Interstate 10 that caught fire had filed for bankruptcy twice since 2016 and was the target of several legal filings related to other sites he managed, Associated Press reporting found. The state is fighting to evict Ahmad Anthony Nowaid and scores of tenants subleasing through him in violation of his contracts with Caltrans, according to court records.

Nowaid and his attorney haven’t responded to multiple calls and emails seeking comment.

The Nov. 11 blaze quickly spread, fueled by wooden pallets, supplies of hand sanitizer and other flammable materials stored there in violation of the lease contract. Officials said it was a case of arson. No one has been arrested.

Caltrans director Tony Tavares wrote in a memo Tuesday that his agency had completed a review of all 600 properties around and under roadways that the state leases to firms and individuals. The agency recommended the state explicitly prohibit any storage of flammable or hazardous items and define more clearly what constitutes dangerous materials, he said.

The overhauls are meant to “ensure the lease agreements governing each property are up-to-date and reflective of potential risks, streamline enforcement of lease terms and allow Caltrans to more quickly address risks,” Tavares wrote.

The governor’s office didn’t immediately respond to an email Wednesday seeking comment on the changes Caltrans is proposing.

Recent inspections found “several issues presenting fire or safety risks” and other potential lease violations at an unspecified number of sites, Tuesday’s memo said. One tenant was keeping propane tanks, others were storing vehicles and several more had improperly stored lumber or wooden pallets, inspectors found.

Among materials that should be prohibited: “Oil, gasoline, lumber, pallets, wood, wood chips, landscaping materials, non-operable vehicles, plastic piping/tubing, tires, paper/paper products, fabrics, batteries, and chemicals/cleaning supplies in industrial quantity,” Caltrans said.

Following the inferno, Newsom ordered a review of all the so-called “airspace” sites that Caltrans has leased around roadways. The program dates back to the 1960s and most of the properties have been used for parking lots, cellphone towers, open storage and warehouses. The lots range anywhere from a few hundred to thousands of square feet, and they are concentrated in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay area.

The airspace leases have brought in more than $170 million for public transportation over the past five years.

The agency said its review of airspace leases is ongoing and “will take into account both the benefits and risks of the program, as well as explore potential program improvements to mitigate risks.”

United States News

Associated Press

Alabama lawmakers push sweeping gambling bill that would allow lottery and casinos

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A group of Alabama lawmakers unveiled a sweeping gambling bill Wednesday that could authorize a state lottery and 10 casinos across the conservative Deep South state as some Republicans look to get the question before voters in November. Alabama is one of few states without a state lottery, after lawmakers in […]

27 minutes ago

A Marine Corps helicopter, like the one pictured, that had been missing with five troops aboard as ...

Associated Press

Rescue of Marine helicopter with 5 aboard is challenged by snowy California mountains

Rescuers were battling heavy snow Wednesday to reach a Marine Corps helicopter carrying five troops that went down.

40 minutes ago

Associated Press

CDC is investigating gastrointestinal sickness on luxury cruise ship Queen Victoria

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an outbreak on a luxury cruise ship where more than 150 people have reported gastrointestinal illness, including diarrhea and vomiting. The Queen Victoria, operated by Cunard Cruise Line, departed San Francisco Wednesday on its way from Florida to Hawaii. The ship is […]

2 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks to pilots aboard Marine One as he arrives at the Wall Street Landing Zon...

Associated Press

Biden takes Manhattan with 3 fundraisers in 4 hours on a February afternoon

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden zipped through a trio of tony fundraisers in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon, raising cash, confounding traffic and framing the 2024 election as “not about me” but rather stopping GOP front-runner Donald Trump. Blocks of interlocking bicycle racks cleared the roads for Biden’s motorcade in solidly Democratic New York […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

On live TV, Guardian Angels rough up a man in Times Square then misidentify him as a ‘migrant’

NEW YORK (AP) — Members of the Guardian Angels roughed up a man during a live interview on Fox News Tuesday night, then misidentified him as a “migrant” in a primetime segment meant to highlight disorder and crime caused by new arrivals to New York City. The bizarre altercation played out as Curtis Sliwa, founder […]

3 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort Masters

Here's 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

California recommends changes to leasing properties under freeways after major fire