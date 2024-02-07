Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Minnesota and Eli Lilly settle insulin price-gouging lawsuit. Deal will hold costs to $35 a month

Feb 7, 2024, 12:28 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota has reached a settlement with Eli Lilly and Co. in a price gouging lawsuit against the country’s three biggest insulin manufacturers that guarantees that Minnesotans can now buy Lilly-produced insulin for only $35 a month for the next five years, Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday.

The settlement is likely to benefit as many as 500,000 residents whether they have insurance or not, and it covers all Lilly brand-name insulin products, Ellison said at a news conference. Litigation remains pending against two other manufacturers named in the 2018 lawsuit, Sanofi-Aventis and Novo Nordisk.

The American Diabetes Association says more than 8 million Americans use insulin, which the body needs to convert food into energy. People who have diabetes don’t produce enough insulin.

While Lilly and other drug manufacturers have taken steps to help diabetics cover the costs of their insulin, and Minnesota adopted an emergency safety net program for diabetics in 2020, Ellison said the settlement provides better guarantees for patients that their out-of-pocket insulin costs won’t exceed $35 a month, beginning immediately.

“It doesn’t make sense for this lifesaving medicine to be locked behind the glass you can only break in case of an emergency, or behind a high wall of prices,” Ellison said. “This settlement shatters that glass and tears down that wall — $35 out-of-pocket, when you need it.”

New York last year reached a similar settlement with the big three insulin makers, Ellison said. And the attorneys general of California, Illinois, Arizona and Utah, and some local governments, have filed similar lawsuits in the last year, his office said. President Joe Biden’s 2022 Inflation Reduction Act capped out-of-pocket costs of insulin to people on Medicare to $35 a month, but only for seniors.

Lilly said in a statement that the settlement ensures that Minnesotans will have affordable access to its insulins, and that it builds on steps the company has already taken, including price cuts and caps announced last March, that have brought the average monthly out-of-pocket cost for Lilly insulin down to $20.48.

Novo Nordisk last year also announced plans for insulin price cuts starting this year.

Minnesota’s emergency program is named for Alec Smith, who died from diabetic complications in 2017 at the age of 26 after rationing his insulin to make it last longer.

His mother, Nicole Smith-Holt, said at the news conference that there are now multiple ways for diabetics in Minnesota to access affordable insulin, “and it’s going to save so many lives.”

United States News

Split image of Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona on the left and the scene at the southern...

Kevin Stone

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona accuses Republicans of ‘deciding to do nothing’ about border crisis

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona accused Republicans of playing politics by scuttling the Senate's comprehensive border security bill after lengthy bipartisan negotiations.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Rapper Quando Rondo is charged with DUI in Georgia, where he already faces drug and gang charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Rapper Quando Rondo has been arrested on charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving in Georgia, where he was already facing felony charges in state and federal courts. The 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman, was arrested by police on the two misdemeanor charges Tuesday in his […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Cargo train locomotive derails in Colorado, spilling 100s of gallons of diesel

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — The locomotive of a cargo train derailed in northern Colorado early Wednesday, spilling hundreds of gallons of diesel, authorities said. The Great Western Railway locomotive did not tip over when it went off the rails at a switch in the tracks just before 1 a.m. but a fuel tank was punctured, […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Philadelphia lawyer accused of falsely claiming to represent family of boy killed by police

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia lawyer stands accused of trying to file an unauthorized civil lawsuit on behalf of the father of a 12-year-old boy who was fatally shot by police and also asking a judge to declare the man mentally incompetent in a bid to keep the case and cash in on a potential […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Authorities searching for missing Marine Corps helicopter in San Diego area

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego County sheriff’s search teams were looking for a Marine Corps helicopter reported overdue early Wednesday, a watch commander said. The Sheriff’s Department was notified at 1 a.m. that the craft was overdue for arrival at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and was last seen in the area of Pine […]

5 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort Masters

Here's 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Minnesota and Eli Lilly settle insulin price-gouging lawsuit. Deal will hold costs to $35 a month