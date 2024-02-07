Close
ARIZONA NEWS

More rain in forecast for WM Phoenix Open week after atmospheric river douses Valley

Feb 7, 2024, 8:36 AM | Updated: 10:13 am

The ground was wet at the WM Phoenix Open site in Scottsdale on Feb. 7, 2024, after overnight storms. (KTAR News Photo/Tyler Drake)

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – Valley residents woke up to a wet world Wednesday morning after an atmospheric river weather system flowed across the region.

The brunt of the storm passed through overnight, but the possibility for showers remains in the local forecast into the weekend, potentially impacting activities at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale.

“For the rest of today, into the afternoon, it will mainly just be more like very scattered showers and maybe even a rogue thunderstorm that might pop up later,” Chris Kuhlman, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday morning.

Most of the Valley received between half an inch and a third of an inch of rain by Wednesday morning, with up to an inch or more in the foothills and mountainous terrain north and east of Phoenix.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official readings, received 0.34 inches between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

How much more rain is expected in metro Phoenix?

Kuhlman said the atmospheric river, which wreaked havoc in California before losing strength as it headed into Arizona, isn’t done impacting Valley conditions.

“Tomorrow we are expecting another weather system — kind of still tied to the current one, but another part of it — is going to move through, and that’s going to bring us another round of showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms, too. It might bring another quarter of an inch, or so, of rain,” he said.

Rain chances dip from 80% on Thursday to 20-30% Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, with sunny skies in the forecast for Sunday and early next week.

Temperatures, meanwhile, are expected to top out in the upper 50s or low 60s through Sunday before a warming trend starts Monday.

Will weather conditions impact WM Phoenix Open?

The disruptive weather system hit in the middle of WM Phoenix Open week.

The grass field parking lots serving the event at TPC Scottsdale were too wet to be used Wednesday. Tournament officials advised pass holders to park at WestWorld of Scottsdale and general admission attendees to park at Salt River Fields and use the free shuttle service from each lot to reach the tournament site.

The Annexus Pro-Am is the main event on Wednesday’s schedule. The four-day WM Phoenix Open professional golf tournament tees off Thursday morning.

Tournament officials will broadcast weather warnings on the golf course’s electronic leaderboards. A prolonged air horn blast will signify that play is suspended and spectators should seek shelter.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

