Flood watch issued for metro Phoenix through Wednesday night...

ARIZONA NEWS

Flood watch issued in metro Phoenix overnight for heavy rain

Feb 6, 2024, 8:57 PM | Updated: Feb 7, 2024, 5:44 am

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A flood watch warning was in effect for the Valley Tuesday evening, weather forecasters said.

Showers moved into the western parts of the Phoenix area around 8 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

The storm system was moving eastward overnight, with a potential for thunder in Phoenix.

NWS Phoenix said excessive runoff may flood rivers, creeks, streams or urban areas with poor drainage. Multiple areas were on flood watch through 11 p.m. Wednesday, including Gila and Pinal counties.

Salome Highway in western Maricopa County was closed north of Interstate 10 because of flooding on the highway, the Maricopa County Department of Transportation said.

The rain was expected to impact the WM Phoenix Open, which starts Thursday.

Flood watch in metro Phoenix, winter storm in north Arizona

Potential flooding was also a concern for officials at the Tonto National Forest, who issued a closure for multiple roads in order to protect the public from potential flooding:

Additionally, a large winter storm was making its way through northern Arizona, including Flagstaff.

Rain and snow moving across central and Northern Arizona slowed traffic Tuesday evening. Delays were expected to continue into the night.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advised drivers to delay travel until the storm passes.

Two roads near the Grand Canyon were also closed, according to an announcement the park service put out at around 7 p.m. The winter storm closed down two areas:

– Desert View Drive (Stare Route 64) between Grand Canyon Village and the park’s East Entrance at Desert View.
– Hermit Road, west of the Grand Canyon Village.

Stock image of a lock on the bars of a prison cell...

