Suspect suffers non-life-threatening injuries in shooting with Surprise police officers
Feb 6, 2024, 4:33 PM
(Surprise Police Department Photo)
PHOENIX — A suspect was injured in a shooting with police officers in Surprise on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
The incident occurred near Bell Road and Grand Avenue, the Surprise Police Department said in a social media post around 4:15 p.m.
The suspect was taken to a hospital.
No officers were injured and there was no threat to the area.
No other information was available.
This is a developing story.
