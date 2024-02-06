PHOENIX — A suspect was injured in a shooting with police officers in Surprise on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident occurred near Bell Road and Grand Avenue, the Surprise Police Department said in a social media post around 4:15 p.m.

The suspect was taken to a hospital.

No officers were injured and there was no threat to the area.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story.

