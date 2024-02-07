Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County Recorder launches ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest

Feb 7, 2024, 4:15 AM

sticker design contest...

Maricopa County residents of all ages and apply to win a new voting sticker design contest. (Maricopa County Elections Photo)

(Maricopa County Elections Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Recorder’s Office is accepting applications for redesigns of the classic “I Voted” sticker until March 15, officials announced Tuesday.

There will be two sticker design contests: one for kids and one for adults. Minors must be enrolled in a Maricopa County school or homeschool equivalent.

The announcement asked youth contestants to create a sticker design that “highlights what they love about their community.” The age cutoff for the youth contest is 17.

RELATED STORIES

Any adults registered to vote in Maricopa County can submit their designs. The Maricopa County Recorder’s Office said they should design stickers that “show off why you choose to vote.”

Applications close on March 15 at 5 p.m. All applicants have to sign an artist release form. Any hopeful designers who doesn’t submit this form will be disqualified.

Designers should use a 7-inch circle. Maricopa County officials will reduce the design to 25% of its original size to create the sticker. Officials shared a template to get the creative juices flowing.

Artists should avoid putting important details on the edges of their design since they might get cut off. They should also avoid fluorescent and metallic colors, the office said. No offensive designs or words.

How will Maricopa County pick winners for the sticker design contest?

The county recorder’s office will whittle down the submissions to 10 finalists, which they’ll announce on March 25.

The public will then vote on their favorites through April 7. Maricopa County officials will announce the two winners for each contest on April 8.

Both of these winning designs will be part of Maricopa County’s six new sticker designs for the 2024 elections.

Voters will be able to pick these two winning sticker designs after voting in the primary in August and the general elections in November.

The winner of the sticker design contest for kids will also receive a pizza party for one of their classes. In addition to serving up pizza, the winner can also pass out their winning sticker to their classmates.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Multiple freeways closed in northern Arizona due to heavy snow....

KTAR.com

Multiple highways closed in northern Arizona due to winter weather

Multiple freeways were closed overnight and into Wednesday in northern Arizona due to winter weather, transportation officials said.

1 hour ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: Christine Jones talks GoDaddy, gubernatorial run and more

Christine Jones talks GoDaddy, her gubernatorial run and more in this podcast episode of Amazing Arizonans.

3 hours ago

Empty the Shelters event waives adoption fees for over 800 dogs...

Serena O'Sullivan

Maricopa County Animal Care & Control waives adoption fees this week to free up shelter space

Maricopa County Animal Care & Control's first Empty the Shelters event of 2024 will waive adoption fees for hundreds of shelter dogs.

3 hours ago

Split image of a Yavapai County Sheriff's Office vehicle on the left and a Ramapo College sweatshir...

Kevin Stone

New Jersey college students identify body to solve 13-year-old Arizona cold case

College forensic genealogy students solved an Arizona cold case by identifying a body found nearly 13 years ago in Yavapai County.

4 hours ago

Flood watch issued for metro Phoenix through Wednesday night...

Serena O'Sullivan

Flood watch issued in metro Phoenix overnight for heavy rain

A flood watch warning was temporarily in effect for the Valley on Tuesday evening, weather forecasters said.

11 hours ago

...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort Masters

Here's 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Maricopa County Recorder launches ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest