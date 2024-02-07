PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Recorder’s Office is accepting applications for redesigns of the classic “I Voted” sticker until March 15, officials announced Tuesday.

There will be two sticker design contests: one for kids and one for adults. Minors must be enrolled in a Maricopa County school or homeschool equivalent.

The announcement asked youth contestants to create a sticker design that “highlights what they love about their community.” The age cutoff for the youth contest is 17.

Any adults registered to vote in Maricopa County can submit their designs. The Maricopa County Recorder’s Office said they should design stickers that “show off why you choose to vote.”

Applications close on March 15 at 5 p.m. All applicants have to sign an artist release form. Any hopeful designers who doesn’t submit this form will be disqualified.

Designers should use a 7-inch circle. Maricopa County officials will reduce the design to 25% of its original size to create the sticker. Officials shared a template to get the creative juices flowing.

Artists should avoid putting important details on the edges of their design since they might get cut off. They should also avoid fluorescent and metallic colors, the office said. No offensive designs or words.

How will Maricopa County pick winners for the sticker design contest?

The county recorder’s office will whittle down the submissions to 10 finalists, which they’ll announce on March 25.

The public will then vote on their favorites through April 7. Maricopa County officials will announce the two winners for each contest on April 8.

Both of these winning designs will be part of Maricopa County’s six new sticker designs for the 2024 elections.

Voters will be able to pick these two winning sticker designs after voting in the primary in August and the general elections in November.

The winner of the sticker design contest for kids will also receive a pizza party for one of their classes. In addition to serving up pizza, the winner can also pass out their winning sticker to their classmates.

