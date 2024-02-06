Close
Pro bowler from Ohio arrested while competing in tournament in Indiana

Feb 6, 2024, 9:44 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — A professional bowler from Ohio was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service while he was competing in a tournament in Indiana last week, authorities said.

Brandon Novak, 35, of Chillicothe, was taken into custody Thursday at the 2024 U.S. Open Bowling Tournament in Indianapolis.

Charles Sanso, deputy U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio, said Novak was wanted on a warrant out of Ross County in Ohio. Cindy Schumaker, an assistant prosecutor for the county, said the warrant stemmed from a secret indictment and that further information would not be released until Novak is extradited back to Ohio.

Authorities did not know if Novak has retained an attorney.

Novak has been a pro bowler for more than a decade and has won two tournaments, according to his profile on the Professional Bowlers Association website.

