Winter storm system poised to blanket northern Arizona in snow

Feb 6, 2024, 10:00 AM | Updated: 11:22 am

Transportation and weather officials advised travelers to avoid driving through a winter storm expected to hit northern Arizona, starting Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, unless absolutely necessary. (National Weather Service Photo)

BY SUELEN RIVERA


PHOENIX — A winter storm system making its way across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday will be one of the biggest for the season thus far in northern Arizona, weather forecasters said.

The storm system, caused by an atmospheric river coming off the coast of California, could bring significant amounts of rain and snow, Paige Konieczny, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Tuesday.

“We’re looking right now at snow (forecast) totals in and around the Flagstaff area – anywhere between 10 and 14 inches roughly, and then more so along the Rim, and toward Munds Park and Kachina Village … upward of, I would say, 14 to 18 inches from that area,” Konieczny said.

When will the storm system cross through northern Arizona?

The system will start off as rain, transitioning into snow at or above elevations of 6,000 to 6,500 feet later in the evening and continuing into the morning, between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., Konieczny said.

“Areas below 6,000 feet could see some flurries, but a far as accumulation goes, probably little to none,” she said.

A winter storm warning will take effect for the area starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday and continuing until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“Definitely traveling along the [Interstate] 40 and [Interstate] 17 is going to be hazardous throughout this period, just with the incoming snowfall and accumulation values it’s going to make for some difficult travel,” Konieczny said.

“If people really do have to, we definitely advise preparing a winter weather kit with extra food, water and blankets, just in case.”

This storm season, the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport has recorded 36.8 inches of snow, about 15 inches below average for this time of year, NWS said.

Winter travel warning: Here’s what to do before you hit the roads

The Arizona Department of Transportation said anyone that needs to travel during the winter storm should do a few things before hitting the roads: Plan the travel route, fill the fuel tank to at least three-quarters full and let someone know where you’ll be and pack a winter travel emergency kit.

Items to include in the kit are a road map, healthy snacks, safety flares, a small folding shovel, an ice scraper and a first-aid kit.

Drivers should adhere to recommendations by using snow tires, ensuring windshield wiper blades are in proper working condition and switching to winter-grade motor oil.

Other tips include never attempting to pass a snowplow and always maintaining a distance of at least four car lengths behind it.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this story.

Arizona News



KTAR.com

Fatal shooting knocks out power after vehicle crashes into pole in Phoenix

A fatal shooting caused a power outage in east Phoenix on Monday afternoon after the victim's car crashed into an electrical pole.

37 minutes ago

The Chandler Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding victims from a youth violenc...

KTAR.com

Chandler Police seeking public’s help in 2023 youth violence incident

The Chandler Police Department is asking for the public's assistance after reopening an investigation from a 2023 youth violence incident.

2 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Woman hospitalized after escaping fire inside her Phoenix home

A woman was hospitalized for smoke inhalation on Tuesday morning after escaping a house fire in Phoenix, officials said.

4 hours ago

Arizona state Rep. Laura Terech speaks during a Feb. 5, 2024, press conference in Phoenix about Dem...

Kevin Stone

Arizona lawmakers race to fix election timeline, but parties remain at odds

Arizona lawmakers from both parties agree that the state’s election timeline needs to be fixed, but time is running out for Republicans and Democrats to agree on a solution.

5 hours ago

Kyler Renner, left, and Gage Garrison were indicted Feb. 6, 2024, in connection with Gilbert, Arizo...

KTAR.com

3 suspects indicted in 2022 youth violence assault in Gilbert parking garage

Three teenage suspects were indicted for their roles in a 2022 youth violence assault in a Gilbert parking garage, authorities announced Tuesday.

5 hours ago

Random stabbing in Chandler dog park leaves man's pet dead...

Serena O'Sullivan

Chandler police looking for man accused of fatally stabbing Pitbull-terrier mix in dog park

A Chandler man told KTAR News 92.3 FM's Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos that his dog is dead after a random stabbing from last week.

11 hours ago

