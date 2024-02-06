Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher as the bond market calms

Feb 6, 2024, 1:26 AM | Updated: 7:58 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are ticking higher Tuesday as the bond market calms down following some sharp swings.

The S&P 500 was 0.2% higher in early trading, a day after slipping from its all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 119 points, or 0.3%, as of 9:40 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.2% higher.

Stocks have been under some pressure recently as hints keep arriving that the Federal Reserve likely won’t deliver cuts to interest rates as soon as traders had hoped. The economy has remained remarkably solid, even though the Fed has jacked up rates to slow it and inflation down. That has pushed some forecasts for the first easing of rates from March into the summer.

If easier interest rates in the short term won’t boost stock prices, the hope is that strong profits by companies will.

Eli Lilly climbed 2.7% after reporting better profit and revenue for the last three months of 2023 than analysts expected. It’s benefiting from soaring demand for its weight-loss and diabetes treatments, and it gave a forecast for revenue in the upcoming year that topped analysts’ estimates.

GE Healthcare Technologies was another winner, up 6.9%, after reporting healthier profit and revenue than expected.

Palantir Technologies, one of the companies that’s been riding a frenzy on Wall Street about artificial-intelligence technology, jumped 23.9% after its results for the latest quarter roughly matched analysts’ expectations.

Streaming music and podcast platform Spotify jumped 9.1% after it reported stronger-than-expected growth in its subscriber base, even as revenue missed analyst targets.

They helped to offset a 7% tumble for FMC, whose products help protect crops. The company’s profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ projections, in part because of drought conditions in Brazil.

With earnings season at about the midway point, there are still plenty of heavyweights reporting this week including CVS Health, The Walt Disney Co. and PepsiCo.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury relaxed a bit and calmed following its slingshot ride higher in recent days. It slipped to 4.14% from 4.17% late Monday.

Strong reports on the job market, U.S. services industries and other areas of the economy have pushed yields higher, up from 3.88% earlier this month.

In stock markets abroad, Chinese indexes soared following the latest measures announced to prop up what have been some of the world’s worst-performing markets. Investors are hoping for even more action from the government.

Stocks leaped 4% in Hong Kong and 3.2% in Shanghai, though they’re both still down by more than 5% for the young year so far. Worries about a weak economic recovery and troubles in the real-estate industry have dragged on Chinese stocks.

Stocks were mixed and moved more modestly elsewhere in Asia and in Europe.

In London, the FTSE 100 rose 0.7% after shares of energy giant BP jumped following its latest earnings report.

___

AP Business Writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed.

United States News

Hunter Prince, left, watches a video on his computer inside his mother and stepfather's bedroom as ...

Associated Press

Two years after deadly tornadoes, some Mayfield families are still waiting for housing

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Ashley Prince and her family have been chasing “normal” for years now. Two years ago, the tornado that whipped through Mayfield peeled the roof off their rental property “like a Band-Aid.” She and her fiance Dylan watched from inside, huddled beneath mattresses, as the mile-wide storm popped out their plexiglass windows, […]

19 minutes ago

FILE - Fans stand in support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin before an NFL football game agai...

Associated Press

GoFundMe says $30 billion has been raised on its crowdfunding and nonprofit giving platforms

NEW YORK (AP) — GoFundMe crowdfunding campaigns have generated $30 billion since 2010, the fundraising platform announced Tuesday, as younger generations look beyond institutions to make their donations. Tim Cadogan, GoFundMe’s CEO, said 150 million people have either sent or received money through the platform to date. Gen Z and millennial donors, as well as […]

58 minutes ago

Image shows Toby Keith in a crowd with a cowboy hat on....

Associated Press

Country singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after fighting stomach cancer

Toby Keith, a sometimes polarizing figure in country music who crafted an identity around his macho, pro-American swagger, has died. He was 62.

3 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in Raleigh, N.C., Jan. 18, 2024. The White House is pressing Cong...

Associated Press

White House renews calls on Congress to extend internet subsidy program

The White House is pressing Congress to extend a subsidy program that helps one in six U.S. families afford internet and represents a key element of President Joe Biden’s promise to deliver reliable broadband service to every American household. “For President Biden, internet is like water,” said Tom Perez, senior adviser and assistant to the […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Toby Keith, country singer-songwriter, dies at 62 after stomach cancer diagnosis

Toby Keith, a hit country crafter of pro-American anthems who both riled up critics and was loved by millions of fans, has died. He was 62. The “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” singer-songwriter, who had stomach cancer, died peacefully Monday surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted on the country singer’s website. “He fought […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Less rain forecast but historic Southern California storm still threatens flooding and landslides

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rainfall from one of the wettest storms in Southern California history was to ease off Tuesday, but forecasters warned that floods were still possible and soaked ground raised the threat of potentially deadly landslides. The slow-moving storm that parked itself over the region on Monday, dumping record amount of rain on […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher as the bond market calms