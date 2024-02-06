Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

The head of FAA pledges to hold Boeing accountable for any violations of safety rules

Feb 5, 2024, 5:25 PM

FILE - Michael Whitaker testifies during his nomination to be administrator of the Federal Aviation...

FILE - Michael Whitaker testifies during his nomination to be administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Transportation, Oct. 4, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. FAA Administrator Whitaker says the agency will use more people to monitor aircraft manufacturing and hold Boeing accountable for any violations of safety regulations. Whitaker is expected to face a barrage of questions Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2024, about FAA oversight of the company since a door panel blew off a Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner over Oregon last month. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The new chief of the Federal Aviation Administration says the agency will use more people to monitor aircraft manufacturing and hold Boeing accountable for any violations of safety regulations.

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker is expected to face a barrage of questions Tuesday about FAA oversight of the company since a door panel blew off a Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner over Oregon last month.

Separately, investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to release a preliminary report on the Jan. 5 incident as early as Tuesday.

Whitaker is scheduled to testify before the House Transportation Committee. Leaders of the committee spelled out questions they want answered, including whether FAA found “persistent quality control lapses” at Boeing before the accident, and any since then.

No Boeing representatives are scheduled to testify.

Boeing and the FAA have been under renewed scrutiny since last month’s incident on an Alaska Airlines Max 9. Criticism of both the company and its regulator go back to deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019 of Max 8 jets in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.

The FAA provided excerpts of Whitaker’s written testimony ahead of Tuesday’s hearing. He vowed that FAA will “take appropriate and necessary action” to keep the flying public safe.

Without giving specifics, Whitaker said the FAA will increase staffing to monitor aircraft manufacturing, “and we will consider the full extent of our enforcement authority to ensure Boeing is held accountable for any non-compliance” with regulations.

After the incident on the Alaska jet, the FAA grounded most Max 9s for three weeks until panels called door plugs could be inspected. FAA also said it won’t let Boeing increase the production rate of new Max jets until it is satisfied with the company’s safety procedures.

On Sunday, Boeing, which is based in Arlington, Virginia, disclosed that improperly drilled holes in the window frames will require the company to rework about 50 planes before they can be delivered to airline customers.

United States News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in Raleigh, N.C., Jan. 18, 2024. The White House is pressing Cong...

Associated Press

White House renews calls on Congress to extend internet subsidy program

The White House is pressing Congress to extend a subsidy program that helps one in six U.S. families afford internet and represents a key element of President Joe Biden’s promise to deliver reliable broadband service to every American household. “For President Biden, internet is like water,” said Tom Perez, senior adviser and assistant to the […]

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

Less rain forecast but historic Southern California storm still threatens flooding and landslides

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rainfall from one of the wettest storms in Southern California history was to ease off Tuesday, but forecasters warned that floods were still possible and soaked ground raised the threat of potentially deadly landslides. The slow-moving storm that parked itself over the region on Monday, dumping record amount of rain on […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Tanya Marsaw, a member of the nonprofit group Parents For Public Schools, listens as attorne...

Associated Press

Mississippi’s top court to hear arguments over spending public money on private schools

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday in a dispute over a state law that would put $10 million of federal pandemic relief money into infrastructure grants for private schools. Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin blocked the law in October 2022 after Parents for Public Schools […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Jury deliberations entering 2nd day in trial of Michigan school shooter’s mom

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A jury seems curious why a Michigan school shooter didn’t testify at his mother’s trial, the only hint so far about deliberations in a case centered on whether the parent can be held responsible for an attack that killed four students in 2021. Jennifer Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter. Jurors […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

New Mexico Republicans vie to challenge incumbent senator and reclaim House swing district

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican contenders are set to file petitions Tuesday to appear on New Mexico’s June 4 primary ballot in hopes of challenging incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and reclaiming a congressional swing seat along the U.S. border with Mexico. The New Mexico secretary of state’s office will accept signature petitions […]

5 hours ago

President Joe Biden talks during a stop at No. 1 Boba Tea during a stop in Las Vegas, Monday, Feb. ...

Associated Press

Biden is going small to try to win big in November. That means stops for boba tea, burgers and beer

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is going small to try to win big in November. With 10 months to go until Election Day, the Democratic incumbent is all in on minimalist events — visits to a boba tea store, a family’s kitchen and a barbershop, for example — rather than big rallies. Never much […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

The head of FAA pledges to hold Boeing accountable for any violations of safety rules