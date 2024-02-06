Mesa PD want to find man who tried to sexually assault a minor...

Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man suspected of trying to sexually assault minor still at large, Mesa PD say

Feb 5, 2024, 9:14 PM

(Facebook Photo/City of Mesa Police Department)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Mesa police asked the public Monday to help identify a man suspected of trying to sexually assault a minor over the weekend.

The man allegedly tried to sexually assault the victim at around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The attempted crime took place in an apartment near University Drive and Sossaman Road, Mesa police said.

Who is the man accused of attempting to sexually assault a minor?

Police asked the public to help find the man, who is described as a black male between the ages of 25 to 40 years old.

He is 5’10 tall with a medium build and a goatee-style beard that is longer and thicker on the chin, police said. The suspect also has dark spiky hair and was last seen wearing dark pants and a black hoodie with a white logo.

The Mesa Police Department said it is working with the Mesa Crime Lab to canvass the neighborhood and analyze forensic evidence in hopes for a break in the case.

Anyone who has information that can help police identify the suspect is encouraged to call 480-644–2211.

“To our community, remember to lock all doors and windows,” Mesa PD’s announcement said. “Turn on your residential outdoor lights. Stay vigilant, and if you see anything suspicious, call 911.”

