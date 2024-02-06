Mesa PD want to find man who tried to sexually assault a minor...

PHOENIX — Mesa police asked the public Monday to help identify a man suspected of trying to sexually assault a minor over the weekend.

The man allegedly tried to sexually assault the victim at around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The attempted crime took place in an apartment near University Drive and Sossaman Road, Mesa police said.

Who is the man accused of attempting to sexually assault a minor?

Police asked the public to help find the man, who is described as a black male between the ages of 25 to 40 years old.

We need your help to identify an attempted sexual assault suspect. Click the blog link below for more details. https://t.co/3i33gvuDfB — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) February 6, 2024

He is 5’10 tall with a medium build and a goatee-style beard that is longer and thicker on the chin, police said. The suspect also has dark spiky hair and was last seen wearing dark pants and a black hoodie with a white logo.

The Mesa Police Department said it is working with the Mesa Crime Lab to canvass the neighborhood and analyze forensic evidence in hopes for a break in the case.

Anyone who has information that can help police identify the suspect is encouraged to call 480-644–2211.

“To our community, remember to lock all doors and windows,” Mesa PD’s announcement said. “Turn on your residential outdoor lights. Stay vigilant, and if you see anything suspicious, call 911.”

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.