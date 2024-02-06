Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Sailor arrives in Hawaii a day after US Coast Guard seeks public’s help finding him

Feb 5, 2024, 8:23 PM | Updated: 9:12 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HONOLULU (AP) — A 60-year-old man sailing from California to Hawaii arrived in the islands over the weekend, a day after the U.S. Coast Guard asked the public for help finding him.

Noel Rubio arrived safely with his 32-foot sailboat (9.7-meter) sailboat Malulani on Saturday, the Coast Guard said in a statement Monday.

Rubio left Long Beach on Dec. 28 and had planned to arrive in Kaneohe on the island of Oahu three weeks later. He last made contact via cellphone that day south of Catalina Island in California.

The Coast Guard said Friday that it was unable to find Rubio despite searching harbors in California, Hawaii and Mexico and sending urgent marine information broadcasts. Rubio’s only form of communication on board the Malulani was a VHF-FM marine band radio.

United States News

Associated Press

Officials tout Super Bowl plans to crimp counterfeiting, ground drones, curb human trafficking

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Amid warnings about counterfeit goods, human trafficking and illegal drones at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, federal, state and local security officials said Monday they’re preparing for a busy week in the air, at airports, at Allegiant Stadium and in merchandise shops as crowds arrive for the NFL championship game. […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., a member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense spe...

Associated Press

Who will run the US House in 2025? Once again, control could tip on California swing districts

Heavily Democratic California might appear an unlikely national battleground, but a string of competitive U.S. House contests is again poised to play a crucial role in determining control of the chamber.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Conservative Nebraska lawmakers push bills that would intertwine religion with public education

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Conservative lawmakers who want to intertwine religion with school curriculum in Republican-dominated Nebraska presented a slew of bills Monday to the state Legislature’s education committee. The list includes a bill that would give parents more control over their local school’s library books and curriculum and another that would allow public school […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Man with samurai sword making threats arrested in Walmart, police say

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man wielding a samurai sword and threatening to hurt people was arrested after he entered a Walmart store in southwest Washington state, police said. Multiple people called 911 around 5:30 p.m. Sunday about a man walking in Vancouver traffic with the sword while screaming and making threats to injure people, […]

3 hours ago

A man walks his dog on the edge of the Los Angeles River, carrying stormwater downstream Sunday, Fe...

Associated Press

Normally at a crawl, the Los Angeles River threatens to overflow during torrential rains

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s easy to forget that a river runs through the heart of Los Angeles. Normally flowing at a crawl, much of it through nondescript concrete channels, the Los Angeles River picks up speed during the rainy season. By Monday, fed by a slow-moving atmospheric river dumping historic amounts of rain, the […]

3 hours ago

A person views the damage of a home destroyed by a mudslide as a powerful long-duration atmospheric...

Associated Press

Record-setting storm that killed 3 dumps rain on Los Angeles; flash flood alerts still in effect

A storm of historic proportions dumped a record amount of rain over parts of Los Angeles on Monday, causing some destruction.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Sailor arrives in Hawaii a day after US Coast Guard seeks public’s help finding him