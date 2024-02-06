Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Man with samurai sword making threats arrested in Walmart, police say

Feb 5, 2024, 6:24 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man wielding a samurai sword and threatening to hurt people was arrested after he entered a Walmart store in southwest Washington state, police said.

Multiple people called 911 around 5:30 p.m. Sunday about a man walking in Vancouver traffic with the sword while screaming and making threats to injure people, Vancouver police said Monday in a news release.

The man walked into the Walmart just before police arrived. Officers started evacuating the store, quickly found the man and got him to surrender. No one was hurt, police said.

The 43-year-old man also had a 5-inch knife in his pocket, according to police. He could face felony harassment and other charges, police said.

United States News

A man walks his dog on the edge of the Los Angeles River, carrying stormwater downstream Sunday, Fe...

Associated Press

Normally at a crawl, the Los Angeles River threatens to overflow during torrential rains

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s easy to forget that a river runs through the heart of Los Angeles. Normally flowing at a crawl, much of it through nondescript concrete channels, the Los Angeles River picks up speed during the rainy season. By Monday, fed by a slow-moving atmospheric river dumping historic amounts of rain, the […]

13 minutes ago

A person views the damage of a home destroyed by a mudslide as a powerful long-duration atmospheric...

Associated Press

Storm dumps record rain on LA, unleashing floodwaters that damage homes and homeless encampments

A storm of historic proportions dumped a record amount of rain over parts of Los Angeles on Monday, causing some destruction.

25 minutes ago

Asylum-seeking migrants wrap themselves in blankets to ward off the wind and rain as they line up i...

Associated Press

Senate border bill would upend US asylum at the border with emergency limits and fast-track reviews

The bill released Sunday aims to have asylum officers screen applicants within 90 days of their arrival in the country using a tougher standard.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Tennessee governor pitches school voucher expansion as state revenues stagnate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nearly five years after narrowly convincing lawmakers to allow a select number of families to use tax dollars for private schooling, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday stood before the GOP-dominant Legislature with a much more ambitious pitch: Make school vouchers universal throughout the state. It’s a proposal that would be […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Brawl between migrants and police in New York’s Times Square touches off backlash

NEW YORK (AP) — A video showing a group of migrants brawling with police in Times Square has touched off a political furor and renewed debate over a a long-standing New York City policy that limits cooperation between local police and federal immigration authorities. The surveillance footage, recorded Jan. 27 outside a Manhattan homeless shelter, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Philly sheriff’s campaign takes down bogus ‘news’ stories posted to site that were generated by AI

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The campaign team behind Philadelphia’s embattled sheriff acknowledged Monday that a series of positive “news” stories posted to their site were generated by ChatGPT. Sheriff Rochelle Bilal’s campaign removed more than 30 stories created by a consultant using the generative AI chatbot. The move came after a Philadelphia Inquirer story on Monday […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Man with samurai sword making threats arrested in Walmart, police say