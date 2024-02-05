Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Texas mother, infant son die in house fire after she saves her two other children

Feb 5, 2024, 3:57 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas mother and her 1-year-old son died after a fire engulfed their Houston home, but not before she was able to rescue her two other children, authorities said.

The blaze started just before 5 a.m. on Saturday at a home in north Houston, according to the city’s fire department.

Giovanna Cabrera, 31, was able to get her 6-year-old daughter and her 9-year-old son out of the home. She then went back inside to rescue her 1-year-old son Gabriel. But the mother and son never made it out and their bodies were later found inside the home, authorities said.

“The mother rescued two of her children from a house fire but died while trying to save her baby boy. We are working to make sure this family has the support they need in their time of grief,” Houston Mayor John Whitmire said in a Facebook post.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña called the deaths “heartbreaking.” He said authorities usually tell people that once they flee from a structure fire, they should stay outside.

“How do you tell that to a mother whose child is inside the home?” Peña told reporters on Saturday.

Cabrera’s sister, Giselle Bueno, told KTRK in Houston that her sibling was overcome by the smoke and flames.

“She had him in her arms like the baby, so I know she tried. I know if she could’ve, she would have made it out,” Bueno said.

The Houston Fire Department said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Cabrera’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help pay for funeral services and to help the two surviving children and other family members.

United States News

Associated Press

Philly sheriff’s campaign takes down bogus ‘news’ stories posted to site that were generated by AI

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The campaign team behind Philadelphia’s embattled sheriff acknowledged Monday that a series of positive “news” stories posted to their site were generated by ChatGPT. Sheriff Rochelle Bilal’s campaign removed more than 30 stories created by a consultant using the generative AI chatbot. The move came after a Philadelphia Inquirer story on Monday […]

3 minutes ago

Associated Press

Service has been restored to east Arkansas town that went without water for more than 2 weeks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Water is again flowing in an Arkansas town that was without service for more than two weeks after below freezing temperatures hit the state, but officials say much work remains to be done to avoid another shortage to the aging local system. The Arkansas Department of Health on Friday lifted […]

27 minutes ago

Associated Press

Appeals court weighs whether to let stand Biden’s approval of Willow oil project in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An appeals court panel is deciding whether to let stand the Biden administration’s approval of the massive Willow oil project in a federal petroleum reserve on Alaska’s North Slope. Environmentalists and a grassroots group called Sovereign Iñupiat for a Living Arctic are seeking to have last March’s approval overturned. Arguments before […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

Jury awards $25M to man who sued Oklahoma’s largest newspaper after being mistakenly named in report

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma jury awarded a man $25 million on Monday after finding the state’s largest newspaper defamed him when they mistakenly identified him as the announcer who made racist comments during a 2021 broadcast of a girls basketball game. The jury in Muskogee County awarded Scott Sapulpa $5 million in actual […]

36 minutes ago

Associated Press

Maui police are releasing a report on their response to the wildfire that destroyed Lahaina

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Nearly six months after a wind-whipped wildfire destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, the Maui Police Department said Monday it is releasing a preliminary report about its response to the tragedy. Police Chief John Pelletier and other officials scheduled a news conference at 2 p.m. to discuss the department’s findings. The […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

NLRB regional official decides Dartmouth men’s basketball players are employees of the school

A National Labor Relations Board regional official has decided that Dartmouth basketball players are employees of the school, clearing the way for an election that would create the first-ever labor union for NCAA athletes. All 15 members of the Dartmouth men’s basketball team signed a petition in September asking to join Local 560 of the […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Texas mother, infant son die in house fire after she saves her two other children