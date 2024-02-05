Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Off-duty Omaha officers who fatally shot 2 men will be interviewed by investigators

Feb 5, 2024, 11:22 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Investigators plan to interview two police officers who were working off duty in Nebraska’s largest city when they shot and killed two men in an SUV, a police spokesperson said Monday.

Authorities still provided few details about what led to the confrontation or what happened during it.

The two Omaha officers were working side jobs at a business around 2 a.m. Saturday when they opened fire on the men in the SUV, according to initial police statements over the weekend. The men, Fernando Rodriguez-Juarez, 26, and Jonathan Hernandez-Rosales, 28, died later at a hospital.

Officer Chris Gordon, a police spokesman, said that the officers will be interviewed Tuesday and that the department will probably release their names after that. And he said police will probably hold a news conference Thursday.

A candlelight memorial popped up at the scene Sunday, video from KETV-TV showed.

Police said over the weekend that they found a handgun in the vehicle, but they didn’t say whether it was illegal or what led the two off-duty officers to shoot the men. Police also haven’t said whether the two officers identified themselves as police or whether they were wearing their police uniforms.

One of the officers was wearing a body camera when the shooting happened, and detectives were reviewing businesses’ security footage, authorities said.

The two officers have been placed on paid leave during the investigation which is being handled by a police department team, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

United States News

Associated Press

With 7 matches for the 2026 World Cup, Boston expecting huge economic boost

BOSTON (AP) — Getting the chance to host seven matches for the 2026 World Cup was more than expected and offers a much-needed shot in the arm to the city’s economy, Boston officials said Monday. FIFA made the announcement Sunday, allocating the opener of the 39-day tournament to Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca and the finale […]

19 minutes ago

Split image of U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on the left and House Speaker Mike Johnson on the right...

Kevin Stone

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona says lies are being spread about border enforcement bill

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said misinformation is being spread about the comprehensive border enforcement bill she helped negotiate.

21 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ex-Indiana day care director gets 6 months in jail for giving kids melatonin

GREENFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A former suburban Indianapolis day care director has been sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to giving melatonin gummies to children without their parents’ consent to get them to sleep. Tonya Rachelle Voris, 53, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to 11 felony counts of neglect of a […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Former baseball player Steve Garvey speaks during a televised debate for candidates in the s...

Associated Press

Prominent Democrats duel ex-baseball star Garvey for Feinstein’s US Senate seat in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A crowded primary contest to fill the U.S. Senate seat once held by the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein is showing again that money matters in notoriously expensive California while testing whether the state’s long-squabbling Republicans can unite behind a single candidate for an outside chance at the seat. Voting is […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Historic storm sends debris through L.A.’s Hollywood Hills and leaves 1.1 million without power

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A storm of historic proportions unleashed record levels of rain over parts of Los Angeles on Monday, sending mud and boulders down hillsides dotted with multimillion-dollar homes, posing grave dangers for the city’s large homeless population and knocking out power for more than a million people in California. The storm was […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Boeing flags potential delays after supplier finds another problem with some 737 fuselages

Boeing reported another problem with fuselages on its 737 jets that might delay deliveries of about 50 aircraft in the latest quality gaff to plague the manufacturer. Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal said in a letter to Boeing staff seen Monday that a worker at its supplier discovered misdrilled holes in fuselages. Spirit AeroSystems, […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Off-duty Omaha officers who fatally shot 2 men will be interviewed by investigators