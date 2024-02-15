Close
Buckeye Air Fair returns to the West Valley for weekend of flight fun

Feb 15, 2024, 4:05 AM

The Buckeye Air Fair will take place Feb. 16-18, 2024. (Buckeye Air Fair Photo)...

The Buckeye Air Fair will take place Feb. 16-18, 2024. (Buckeye Air Fair Photo)

(Buckeye Air Fair Photo)

Arin Ducharme's Profile Picture

BY ARIN DUCHARME


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Buckeye Air Fair returns to the skies at the local airport over the holiday weekend with several family-friendly events.

This year’s air fair event, located at 3000 S. Palo Verde Rd., will feature a lineup of aerial acts and a variety of activities for all ages.

The festivities kick off on Friday with the “Field Trip Friday” segment, inviting 5th – through 12th-grade students to explore aviation careers through hands-on activities, booths and guest speakers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The weekend will also host the two airshows, which will take place on Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For the first time, Buckeye will host its night airshow on Saturday, featuring a fireworks display.

The Buckeye Air Fair Aviation Academy, running throughout the weekend, will also aim to inspire the next generation of aviation enthusiasts through multiple events.

“SciTech Saturday” will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering engaging STEAM activities, while “Flight School Sunday” will provide an opportunity to learn the basics of flying from experienced pilots and aviation experts, complete with hands-on experiences on flight simulators. That event will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pilots attending the event can participate in the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) fly-in, where they gain access to world-class educational content, the latest aviation technology and informational seminars.

Gates open at 9 a.m. each day and admission is free. Discounted parking passes at $10 can be purchased online until Thursday with on-the-day parking available for $15 (credit cards only).

For those seeking a premium experience, the VIP Package is available, offering a front-row view of the airshow, all-day refreshments, entertainment, private restrooms and VIP parking. Those tickets start at $80 per person for one day and $105 for a two-day pass.

The Kids Zone, priced at $15 per person per day (or $20 at the event), provides children with access to a full day of carnival rides, slides, bounce houses and more. Meanwhile, families can enjoy various activities, including historic and military static aircraft displays, diverse food options and numerous vendors.

