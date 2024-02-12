Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

KIM KOMANDO

Unlocking online safety: The secret text code every family needs

Feb 12, 2024, 4:05 AM

Family siting on couch....

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Kim Komando's Profile Picture

BY KIM KOMANDO


KTAR.com

When my son, Ian, was 3, I bought him a cellphone. It had three buttons: “Call Mom,” “Call Dad” and “Call Grandma.” He was young, but it helped us feel better he could reach us in case of an emergency.

There may be situations where your child, partner or parent can’t make a phone call. Or, worse, they could have someone looking over their shoulder when they text. That’s when a secret emoji could save the day.

It’s a way to ask for help quickly and you can do this without alerting anyone, unlike if you made a phone call. I’ve shared this with my family, too, so we’re all on the same page.

🎉 We’re giving away a $1,000 computer! Mac or Windows, your call. All you have to do is get one issue of my free daily newsletter, The Current. Bet you’ll love it — and good luck!

Why an emoji?

These little images are worth a thousand words, especially if they’re part of an inside joke with family and friends.

In an emergency, an emoji is a lot less conspicuous than a word or phrase. If your kiddo can’t call you or someone’s watching them text, an emoji can serve as the perfect (private) distress signal.

Which should you pick?

Make sure it’s easy to remember — but not one your family usually uses in conversation. That’s going to cause unnecessary confusion and concern. Don’t use commonly used emojis, like hearts or smiley faces.

Here are 10 emojis that could be used as a secret signal in case of an emergency:

🐙 Octopus

🦒 Giraffe

🦄 Unicorn

🍄 Mushroom

🌋 Volcano

🦉 Owl

🎠 Carousel horse

🛰️ Satellite

🎏 Carp streamer

🛎️ Bellhop bell

How to have the talk

Don’t just mention this in passing. Have a formal sit-down to discuss the plan. Make sure everyone knows your family emoji should only be used in emergencies — no funny business.

Explain which responses anyone should expect from you if they use it. When they send you the emoji, will you follow up with a phone call? If so, what will you say?

🦒 Let’s say your teen texts you the giraffe

He went to a party at a friend’s house. Things there are making him uncomfortable. He wants to leave. You can text him back the giraffe, which means you’re on your way to get him.

If you don’t know where he is, look him up on the Find My app (Apple) or Family Link app (Android). Depending on the situation, you may want to consider contacting the authorities or reaching out to other trusted adults nearby.

What about your parents? They can text you an emoji if a caregiver is less than caring and can’t talk around that person. Make it a point to revisit your plan every three months. Set up a family meeting once or twice a year to review so it becomes natural in a real emergency.

If you need more help talking to your kiddos about tech, check out my free kids and parents tech contract. And be sure to share this with anyone in your life that has little ones around.

Keep your tech-know going

My popular podcast is called “Kim Komando Today.” It’s a solid 30 minutes of tech news, tips, and callers with tech questions like you from all over the country. Search for it wherever you get your podcasts. For your convenience, hit the link below for a recent episode.

PODCAST PICK: The meaning of “i” in iPhone

Do you know what it stands for? Plus, Drew Barrymore fell for a catfishing scam. Also, an AI-created ad targeting Hamas somehow lands on Hulu — we’ll dive into that. Ever wonder what it’s like to work for Bill Gates? I’ve got some insider info.

Check out my podcast “Kim Komando Today” on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast player.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts. Just search for my last name, “Komando.”

Sound like a tech pro, even if you’re not! Award-winning popular host Kim Komando is your secret weapon. Listen on 425+ radio stations or get the podcast. And join over 400,000 people who get her free 5-minute daily email newsletter.

Kim Komando

Woman holds phone...

Kim Komando

Unscrupulous scammers targeting children and adolescents

Scammers pose as attractive individuals, coerce teens into sharing sensitive content, and demand payouts. Read to learn more.

24 hours ago

collection of streaming services....

Kim Komando

7 ways to stop paying so much on streaming every dang month

Maximize your streaming, minimize your costs! Read more about how to cut add-ons, watch what you love and embrace ads for savings.

8 days ago

Person typing on sketchy-looking computer screen....

Kim Komando

Is someone (or something) snooping on your computer?

Do you ever find yourself worried someone might be spying on your computer? Check these steps to secure your privacy.

14 days ago

Woman typing on her laptop....

Kim Komando

AI is for everyone: Prompts to help you with work, life, school and love

Unlock the power of AI with tips for work, life and school! From data analysis to content creation, here's how AI can make life easier.

15 days ago

Person on cellphone....

Kim Komando

Spam text FAQ: What to do, what not to do and how to get less

There is a way to handle text spam, but many people make things worse instead of better. Here's a short introduction.

28 days ago

Person on cellphone....

Sponsored Content by

There is a way to handle text spam, but many people make things worse instead of better. Here's a short introduction.

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Unlocking online safety: The secret text code every family needs