ARIZONA NEWS

73-year-old arrested in Phoenix hit-and-run that killed woman on motorcycle

Feb 5, 2024, 10:58 AM | Updated: 11:04 am

Side-by-side images of mugshot and an elderly woman's hands in handcuffs....

Paula Miller, 73, was arrested on Jan. 29, 2024, for her alleged involvement in a fatal Phoenix hit-and-run last year. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo and AP File Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo and AP File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 73-year-old woman was arrested last week for her alleged involvement in a fatal Phoenix hit-and-run last year, authorities said.

Paula Miller was jailed on Jan. 29 on one count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident that resulted in a death and one count of causing serious physical injury or death by a moving violation.

Miller is accused of hitting a motorcycle near Seventh Street and Thunderbird Road around 5 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2023, and leaving the scene.

The motorcyclist, 31-year-old Katerina Penrose, was traveling west on Thunderbird when Miller allegedly turned left in front of her, according to court documents.

Penrose sustained serious injuries in the collision and died after being taken to a hospital.

“Paula’s actions were careless, and she showed no regard for the motorcycle she hit, and [she] failed to render aid to Katerina Penrose, who had a pulse while lying on the ground,” according to the probable cause statement for Miller’s arrest.

How was the Phoenix hit-and-run suspect caught?

Police served a search warrant on a garage at a residence on Dec. 21 near Thunderbird and Cave Creek roads before Miller’s arrest and found a Buick Lucerne that is believed to be the car that hit Penrose.

The car had damage consistent with being involved in a collision, including paint chips believed to be from the victim’s Ducati motorcycle.

Investigators used video footage from nearby businesses and corresponding cellphone data to identify Miller as the driver of the car.

During the investigation, Miller and two other residents at the home were uncooperative, according to the probable cause statement.

