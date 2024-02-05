PHOENIX — From grand openings now and upcoming to more extreme weather, here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

The sports superstore is planning to bring Dick’s House of Sport to Arizona in 2025, combining retail merchandise with rock climbing, golf simulation and multi-sport cages for baseball, softball and more.

Public records show that Dick’s may be eyeing the southwest corner of the Loop 101 and Maryland Avenue for the new concept.

VAI Resort, featuring an 11,000-seat amphitheater is tracking to open later this year near State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The project also includes Mattel Adventure Park, which will feature a Barbie Beach House as well as Hot Wheels and Thomas the Tank Engine attractions.

Other attractions include a 52,000-square foot party island — billed as the country’s largest of its kind — and much, much more.

A 40-year-old man was booked into jail on 11 felony counts, including burglary, vehicle theft, armed robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He stole a golf cart and rifles before robbing a business at gunpoint. Then, the man allegedly broke into a mobile home, reportedly shooting in the direction of the homeowner.

The man then stole a car, eventually crashing it, getting detained shortly after.

A 12-acre family-friendly fun destination has opened near Queen Creek and Ellsworth roads.

A wide range of activities are available, each coming with separate fees. A three-story ropes course is billed as the flagship attraction.

Pecan Lake is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Fridays, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Most of the Valley received a solid battering of rain by Friday morning, with Phoenix’s total surpassing half an inch.

A larger system is expected to arrive Tuesday, bringing rain for several days.

