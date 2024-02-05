Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend Wrap-Up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from Feb. 2-4

Feb 4, 2024, 8:00 PM

(KTAR photos)...

(KTAR photos)

(KTAR photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — From grand openings now and upcoming to more extreme weather, here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

Dick’s Sporting Goods to bring experiential concept store in Arizona

The sports superstore is planning to bring Dick’s House of Sport to Arizona in 2025, combining retail merchandise with rock climbing, golf simulation and multi-sport cages for baseball, softball and more.

Public records show that Dick’s may be eyeing the southwest corner of the Loop 101 and Maryland Avenue for the new concept.

Live Nation, C3 Presents to promote concerts at Glendale’s 11,000-seat VAI Amphitheater

VAI Resort, featuring an 11,000-seat amphitheater is tracking to open later this year near State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The project also includes Mattel Adventure Park, which will feature a Barbie Beach House as well as Hot Wheels and Thomas the Tank Engine attractions.

Other attractions include a 52,000-square foot party island — billed as the country’s largest of its kind — and much, much more.

Suspect arrested after Mesa manhunt allegedly stole guns and golf cart, robbed bakery

A 40-year-old man was booked into jail on 11 felony counts, including burglary, vehicle theft, armed robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He stole a golf cart and rifles before robbing a business at gunpoint. Then, the man allegedly broke into a mobile home, reportedly shooting in the direction of the homeowner.

The man then stole a car, eventually crashing it, getting detained shortly after.

Pecan Lake Entertainment brings wide range of attractions to Queen Creek

A 12-acre family-friendly fun destination has opened near Queen Creek and Ellsworth roads.

A wide range of activities are available, each coming with separate fees. A three-story ropes course is billed as the flagship attraction.

Pecan Lake is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Fridays, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Overnight winter storm brings widespread rain across the Valley

Most of the Valley received a solid battering of rain by Friday morning, with Phoenix’s total surpassing half an inch.

A larger system is expected to arrive Tuesday, bringing rain for several days.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

In this image provided the Ministry of Defence, an RAF Typhoon FRG4 aircraft prepares to take off t...

Associated Press

US warns of further retaliation if Iran-backed militias continue their attacks

United States warned Iran and the militias it arms that it will conduct more attacks if American forces continue to be targeted.

3 hours ago

Migrants wait in line adjacent to the border fence under the watch of the Texas National Guard to e...

Associated Press

Senators release a $118 billion package that pairs border policies with aid for Ukraine and Israel

Senators released a $118 billion package that pairs border enforcement policy with wartime aid for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies.

4 hours ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event J...

Associated Press

How Donald Trump went from a diminished ex-president to the GOP’s dominant front-runner

After years of bending Washington to his will, Trump was diminished. Three years later, Trump is on the cusp of a stunning turnaround.

5 hours ago

FILE - SZA, winner of the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Kiss Me More," poses in the...

Associated Press

Victoria Monét wins best new artist at the Grammy Awards, where Taylor Swift announces new album

The 66th Grammy Awards are set to take place Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and there's a lot to be excited about.

8 hours ago

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) speaks alongside Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) with reporters in the U.S. Cap...

KTAR.com

Sen. Sinema talks new border bill, re-election on CBS’s ‘Face the Nation’ on Sunday

U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema was on CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday to discuss the contents of an upcoming bipartisan border security deal.

9 hours ago

A 43-year-old man is dead after being hit by an unknown vehicle Saturday evening in north Phoenix n...

KTAR.com

One person dead in north Phoenix after being struck by unknown vehicle

A 43-year-old man is dead after being hit by an unknown vehicle Saturday evening in north Phoenix near Cave Creek and Bell roads.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Weekend Wrap-Up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from Feb. 2-4