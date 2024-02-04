Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Judge rejects a claim that New York’s marijuana licensing cheats out-of-state applicants

Feb 4, 2024, 4:40 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a challenge to New York state’s licensing program to sell legal marijuana, a system two California applicants say unconstitutionally discriminates against out-of-state residents.

The ruling Friday by Albany Judge Anne M. Nardacci may spur New York into issuing hundreds of licenses in a state where most marijuana is sold by unlicensed businesses.

Nardacci said the public interest in letting properly licensed businesses take over the market in New York outweighed concerns raised by the lawsuit.

She said the main purpose of the dormant Commerce Clause plaintiffs argued should allow them to access New York’s market doesn’t apply to the federally illegal cannabis trade. The clause is supposed to stop states from creating protectionist measures to restrict interstate commerce in the absence of rules from Congress.

Two companies controlled by Los Angeles residents had sought a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in their mid-December lawsuit. They aimed to stall the state’s licensing process while the lawsuit proceeded.

Nardacci rejected the requests in a written ruling, saying an injunction would allow the illicit store operators who now control the market to continue dominating it as the rollout of safe, regulated licenses to sell cannabis products would be delayed.

Lawyers on both sides did not immediately respond to requests Sunday for comment.

Lawyers for the state had argued that over 1,000 retail storefronts were expected to be licensed this year and they maintained that the state’s application process allows out-of-state residents to prove that they reside in an area disproportionately impacted by cannabis prohibition.

A program launched in October was designed so that many of the first New York licenses would go to individuals with past drug convictions, so people harmed by the war on drugs would have a chance to succeed before competitors rushed in.

The moves were expected to boost the number of legal dispensaries in a market now dominated by black-market sellers who simply opened retail stores without a license.

Critics blame New York’s slow retail growth partly on bureaucratic issues, like delays in setting up a $200 million “social equity” fund to help applicants open shops. The rollout also was hobbled by lawsuits on behalf of people and businesses excluded from the first wave of retail licenses.

United States News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event J...

Associated Press

How Donald Trump went from a diminished ex-president to the GOP’s dominant front-runner

After years of bending Washington to his will, Trump was diminished. Three years later, Trump is on the cusp of a stunning turnaround.

42 minutes ago

FILE - SZA, winner of the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Kiss Me More," poses in the...

Associated Press

Grammys 2024: Phoebe Bridgers and boygenius win big while SZA and ‘Barbie’ also earn early trophies

The 66th Grammy Awards are set to take place Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and there's a lot to be excited about.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Bond denied for suspect charged with murder after Georgia state trooper dies during chase

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge denied bond on Sunday for a man charged with murder in the death of a Georgia state trooper during a vehicular pursuit. Trooper Jimmy Cenescar died after his cruiser left Interstate 85 on Jan. 28 and struck an embankment in the north Atlanta suburb of Suwanee. The Georgia Department of […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Second atmospheric river in days blows into California, knocking out power and flooding roads

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers drenched Northern California on Sunday, flooding roads, knocking out power to tens of thousands and leading forecasters to warn of possible hurricane-force winds and mudslides as it slowly heads south over the coming days. The storm knocked down trees and power lines in the San […]

8 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about investment in rail projects, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ne...

Associated Press

Biden sets sights on Las Vegas days before Nevada’s primary. He’s also got November on his mind.

RENO, Nev. (AP) — President Joe Biden ‘s latest campaign swing is taking him across the country to Nevada, where the “first-in-the-West” primaries are under way with early and absentee voting. But the Democrat and his team are also using the visit to shore up support for the general election in November. Biden was arriving […]

11 hours ago

This image from police body-worn camera video, and contained in the Justice Department's sentencing...

Associated Press

Claims that Jan. 6 rioters are ‘political prisoners’ endure. Judges want to set the record straight

WASHINGTON (AP) — While sentencing a North Carolina man to prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot, a Republican-appointed judge issued a stark warning: Efforts to portray the mob of Donald Trump’s supporters as heroes and play down the violence that unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021, pose a serious threat to the nation. […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Judge rejects a claim that New York’s marijuana licensing cheats out-of-state applicants