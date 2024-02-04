Close
ARIZONA NEWS

One person dead in north Phoenix after being struck by unknown vehicle

Feb 4, 2024, 9:47 AM | Updated: 9:48 am

A 43-year-old man is dead after being hit by an unknown vehicle Saturday evening in north Phoenix near Cave Creek and Bell roads. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX — One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday evening in Phoenix.

Authorities responded around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to Cave Creek and Bell roads to the report of a collision involving a pedestrian. Upon arriving on the scene, police located an adult male pedestrian, identified as 43-year-old Carlos Lopez-Chavez, who was suffering from serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The vehicle involved did not stay at the scene.

Detectives responded and took over the investigation. A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was crossing Cave Creek Road around the mid-block, just north of Bell Road, when he was struck by the unidentified vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. 

