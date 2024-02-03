2 officers injured in crash involving Phoenix police vehicle
Feb 3, 2024, 12:00 PM
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — Two police officers were injured when their vehicle was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Phoenix late Friday.
According to police, two officers were traveling northbound on 7th Avenue near Rose Lane in a marked patrol Tahoe when another vehicle failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with them around 11:25 p.m.
Both officers were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
Police said impairment is not believed to be a factor in the collision.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.