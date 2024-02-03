2 officers injured in crash involving Phoenix police vehicle

PHOENIX — Two police officers were injured when their vehicle was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Phoenix late Friday.

According to police, two officers were traveling northbound on 7th Avenue near Rose Lane in a marked patrol Tahoe when another vehicle failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with them around 11:25 p.m.

Both officers were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Police said impairment is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.