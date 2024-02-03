Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2 officers injured in crash involving Phoenix police vehicle

Feb 3, 2024, 12:00 PM

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two police officers were injured when their vehicle was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Phoenix late Friday.

According to police, two officers were traveling northbound on 7th Avenue near Rose Lane in a marked patrol Tahoe when another vehicle failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with them around 11:25 p.m.

Both officers were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Police said impairment is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Howard Watern...

KTAR.com

Police locate missing man who suffers from dementia

The Surprise Police Department asked the public for help on Saturday morning as it tried to locate a missing endangered male.

2 hours ago

File photo of police tape and a Phoenix police cruiser....

KTAR.com

Police investigating death of senior citizen inside north Phoenix home

Police are investigating the death of a senior citizen found dead inside a home in North Phoenix on Friday afternoon.

4 hours ago

Rendering of the SkyTime Rope Course at Pecan Lake Entertainment in Queen Creek...

KTAR.com

Pecan Lake Entertainment brings wide range of attractions to Queen Creek

Pecan Lake Entertainment, a new family-friendly entertainment destination, is now open in the southeast Valley.

5 hours ago

Woman with medications and Hobbs making an announcement...

SuElen Rivera

Legislation aims to ensure affordable prescription medications for Arizonans

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs recently unveiled a comprehensive plan aimed at reducing the cost of prescription drugs in the state.

6 hours ago

Dick's House of Sport is planned for Arizona in 2025. The above image shows what the retail center ...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Dick’s Sporting Goods to bring experiential concept store in Arizona

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. is planning to debut its budding national store concept — called Dick's House of Sport — in Arizona in 2025.

7 hours ago

An open house for a new Chandler Fire station will be held Feb. 3, 2024. (Chandler Photo)...

Arin Ducharme

Chandler Fire Department announces open house for new station

The Chandler Fire Department is extending an invitation to the public for a free open house at the recently completed Fire Station No. 2.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

2 officers injured in crash involving Phoenix police vehicle