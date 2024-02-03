Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Oklahoma rattled by shallow 5.1 magnitude earthquake

Feb 3, 2024, 12:31 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook an area near Oklahoma City late Friday night, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The earthquake hit at 11:24 p.m. and was centered 8 kilometers (4.9 miles) northwest of Prague, Oklahoma, the agency said.

Prague is about 57 miles (92 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, where residents reported feeling the shaking. Shawnee, Stillwater and Tecumseh residents also felt the earthquake, KFOR-TV reported.

The earthquake was shallow — just 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) deep, according to the USGS — and temblors that hit close to the surface can make the shaking more intense.

At least six earthquakes, including two greater than magnitude 4.0, were recorded near another Oklahoma City suburb in January. In April, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake was among a series of six that struck the central Oklahoma town of Carney, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City.

United States News

Deena Clarkson, 63, center, walks her ballot to the scanner, while Joseph Clarkson Sr., 72, goes to...

Associated Press

Energizing South Carolina’s Black voters is crucial to Biden as campaign looks ahead to swing states

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Democrats’ first primary of the 2024 presidential contest contains little mystery. South Carolina propelled President Joe Biden to the Democratic nomination four years ago and he faces only token opposition when voting concludes Saturday. What’s at stake for Biden is the depth of support he receives from Black voters. They […]

2 hours ago

State Senate President Pro Tempore Designate Mike McGuire, of Healdsburg, poses in the state Senate...

Associated Press

New California Senate leader says his priorities are climate change, homelessness and opioid crises

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — When California Sen. Mike McGuire takes over as leader of the state Senate on Monday, it will be the first time in decades that the state’s top two legislative leaders aren’t from a major urban center. But McGuire says the issues that most afflict rural districts like his — including childhood […]

2 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at an event in Manassas, Va., Jan. 23, 2024. Biden is expected to...

Associated Press

Biden looks for a big win in South Carolina’s Democratic primary after pushing for state to go first

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden is looking for an easy win in South Carolina’s Democratic primary that officially kicks off his party’s nominating process on Saturday, validating a new lineup he championed to better empower Black voters who helped revive his once-foundering 2020 campaign. Biden is overwhelmingly favored against Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips […]

2 hours ago

Doug Chabot with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center ascends Henderson Mountain in the Be...

Associated Press

Avalanche forecasters try to curb deaths as skiers and snowmobilers flock to backcountry areas

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — As Wesley Mlaskoch motored his snowmobile across a mountain in the Montana backcountry, the slope above him collapsed into a thick slab and began rushing down the hillside. He had triggered an avalanche. Within seconds, the fury of accelerating snow flipped the snowmobile on top of him, threatening to bury […]

2 hours ago

FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derail...

Associated Press

Railroads say they’re making safety changes to reduce derailments after fiery Ohio crash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The changes railroads announced after last year’s fiery crash in East Palestine, Ohio, haven’t yet made a major difference, statistics show, and reforms have stalled in Congress. A few key measures in the latest Federal Railroad Administration statistics, including the total number of train accidents, worsened over the first 11 months […]

2 hours ago

FILE - A man walks past the The Penn Museum, part of the University of Pennsylvania, Tuesday, Aug. ...

Associated Press

Penn Museum reburies the bones of 19 Black Philadelphians, causing a dispute with community members

For decades, the University of Pennsylvania has held hundreds of skulls that once were used to promote white supremacy through racist scientific research. As part of a growing effort among museums to reevaluate the curation of human remains, the Ivy League school laid some of the remains to rest last week, specifically those identified as […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Oklahoma rattled by shallow 5.1 magnitude earthquake