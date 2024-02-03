Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday asked mariners for help in finding a 60-year-old man sailing from California to Hawaii. Noel Rubio left Long Beach on Dec. 28 on the 32-foot (9.7-meter) sailboat Malulani, the Coast Guard said in a news release. He planned to arrive in Kaneohe on the island of […]