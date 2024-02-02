Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

US Coast Guard searches for man sailing from California to Hawaii

Feb 2, 2024, 4:56 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday asked mariners for help in finding a 60-year-old man sailing from California to Hawaii.

Noel Rubio left Long Beach on Dec. 28 on the 32-foot (9.7-meter) sailboat Malulani, the Coast Guard said in a news release. He planned to arrive in Kaneohe on the island of Oahu three weeks later.

He last made contact via cellphone on Dec. 28th south of Catalina Island in California.

The agency has been unable to find him despite searching harbors in California, Hawaii and Mexico and sending urgent marine information broadcasts.

Rubio’s only form of communication on board the Malulani is a VHF-FM marine band radio.

The Coast Guard is asking people to report information or sightings of the vessel or Rubio to rescue and coordination centers in Alameda, California, or Honolulu.

The Coast Guard recommends that mariners crossing the open ocean travel with multiple forms of communication, including radios and satellite and an electronic position radio beacon so authorities can find those needing rescue.

United States News

Associated Press

2nd defendant pleads guilty in drive-by shootings on homes of Democratic lawmakers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A second defendant has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of state and local lawmakers in Albuquerque after the 2022 election, the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Demetrio Trujillo pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy, election interference and firearms-related […]

32 minutes ago

US employers added 353,000 new jobs in January...

Associated Press

The US didn’t just avoid a recession — it’s adding hundreds of thousands of new jobs

The nation’s employers added 353,000 jobs in January, a sign the economy will shrug off the highest interest rates in two decades.

39 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge dismisses case against Michigan man accused of threatening Biden, Harris

BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday dismissed a criminal case against a northern Michigan man accused of threatening President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. After a preliminary examination in federal court in Bay City, U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Morris concluded that there was no probable cause and social media […]

49 minutes ago

Fatal drone attack in Jordan spurs U.S. retaliatory missile strikes...

Associated Press

US hits hard at militias in Iraq and Syria, retaliating for fatal drone attack

The U.S. military launched an air assault on dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for the fatal drone attack last week.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Tesla ordered to pay $1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California judge on Friday ordered Tesla Inc. to pay $1.5 million as part of a settlement of a civil case alleging the company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory, multiple county district attorneys announced. The complaint filed in San Joaquin County alleged illegal […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sullivan; House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sullivan; Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz.; Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Jim Himes, D-Conn.; International Monetary […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

US Coast Guard searches for man sailing from California to Hawaii