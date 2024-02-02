Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Wisconsin Supreme Court orders election officials to put Phillips on presidential primary ballot

Feb 2, 2024, 3:47 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court ordered state elections officials Friday to include U.S. Rep Dean Phillips on the state’s Democratic presidential primary ballot, finding that Democrats on a bipartisan presidential selection committee who left him off the ballot without a discussion should have at least talked about him.

The unanimous ruling means President Joe Biden will have Phillips as a challenger on the April 2 ballot. Messages left with both campaigns weren’t immediately returned.

Phillips, who represents neighboring Minnesota in Congress, filed a lawsuit on Jan. 26 demanding the Wisconsin Elections Commission add his name to the ballot after Democratic leaders on the selection committee left him off it following a meeting on Jan. 2.

Phillips argued in his lawsuit that he met the test in Wisconsin law for gaining ballot access that says a candidate must be “generally advocated or recognized in the national news media.” State Justice Department attorneys representing the elections commission countered that the committee has sole discretion to decide who gets on the ballot.

The court found that the committee failed to properly exercise any discretion. Democrats listed Biden as their only candidate and approved adding him to the ballot without any discussion during a meeting that last only five minutes.

“We conclude that the Presidential Preference Selection Committee erroneously exercised its discretion under (state law) with respect to Phillips,” the ruling said.

Phillips is running a longshot bid to defeat Biden. He is the only Democrat in elected office who is challenging Biden.

Biden easily won last month’s New Hampshire primary as a write-in candidate, with Phillips getting about 20% of the vote. Phillips has been certified to appear on the primary ballot in other states.

The Wisconsin selection committee also placed former President Donald Trump and five other Republican challengers, including four who have since ceased campaigning, on the ballot.

United States News

Associated Press

2nd defendant pleads guilty in drive-by shootings on homes of Democratic lawmakers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A second defendant has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of state and local lawmakers in Albuquerque after the 2022 election, the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Demetrio Trujillo pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy, election interference and firearms-related […]

46 minutes ago

US employers added 353,000 new jobs in January...

Associated Press

The US didn’t just avoid a recession — it’s adding hundreds of thousands of new jobs

The nation’s employers added 353,000 jobs in January, a sign the economy will shrug off the highest interest rates in two decades.

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge dismisses case against Michigan man accused of threatening Biden, Harris

BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday dismissed a criminal case against a northern Michigan man accused of threatening President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. After a preliminary examination in federal court in Bay City, U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Morris concluded that there was no probable cause and social media […]

1 hour ago

Fatal drone attack in Jordan spurs U.S. retaliatory missile strikes...

Associated Press

US hits hard at militias in Iraq and Syria, retaliating for fatal drone attack

The U.S. military launched an air assault on dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for the fatal drone attack last week.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Tesla ordered to pay $1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California judge on Friday ordered Tesla Inc. to pay $1.5 million as part of a settlement of a civil case alleging the company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory, multiple county district attorneys announced. The complaint filed in San Joaquin County alleged illegal […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sullivan; House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sullivan; Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz.; Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Jim Himes, D-Conn.; International Monetary […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Wisconsin Supreme Court orders election officials to put Phillips on presidential primary ballot