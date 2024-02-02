Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Hand over heart, Biden joins grieving families of US troops killed in Jordan as remains arrive home

Feb 1, 2024, 10:36 PM | Updated: Feb 2, 2024, 2:04 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden joined grieving families at Dover Air Force Base on a gray, chilly Friday to honor the three American service members killed in a drone attack in Jordan.

The Bidens met privately with the families before the roughly 15-minute solemn ritual, called a dignified transfer, that has become relatively uncommon in recent years as the U.S. has withdrawn from conflicts abroad.

An Air Force chaplain offered a short prayer before white-gloved, members of the Army carry team transferred the flag-draped cases holding the soldiers’ remains from a C-5 Galaxy military transport aircraft to a waiting vehicle. The carry team after placing the last of three cases in the vehicle offered a final salute to the soldiers. President Biden, with his right hand over his heart, looked on somberly.

The soldiers were returned to America as the U.S. military prepared a response to the deadly drone attack that American officials say was carried out by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed militias that includes the group Kataib Hezbollah. The White House has said the retaliation will not be a “one-off” strike.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were among the Defense Department and administration officials who joined the Bidens for the proceedings.

The service members killed Sunday were all from Georgia — Sgt. William Jerome Rivers of Carrollton, Sgt. Kennedy Sanders of Waycross and Sgt. Breonna Moffett of Savannah. Sanders and Moffett were posthumously promoted to sergeant rank.

The three were assigned to the 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, based at Fort Moore, Ga.

The deaths were the first U.S. fatalities blamed on Iran-backed militia groups, who for months have been intensifying their attacks on American forces in the region following the onset of the Israel-Hamas war in October. Separately, two Navy SEALs died during a January mission to board an unflagged ship that was carrying illicit Iranian-made weapons to Yemen.

“These service members embodied the very best of our nation: Unwavering in their bravery. Unflinching in their duty. Unbending in their commitment to our country — risking their own safety for the safety of their fellow Americans, and our allies and partners with whom we stand in the fight against terrorism,” Biden said earlier this week. “It is a fight we will not cease.”

Sanders’ father, Shawn, in a posting on Facebook on Friday morning said that “kindness and outpouring of love” was “the only thing holding me up” since his daughter’s death.

“This is not the homecoming for Kennedy I dreamed about,” he said in the post. “Now, I can’t stop reliving this nightmare.”

At Thursday’s National Prayer Breakfast at the Capitol, Biden acknowledged Rivers, Moffett and Sanders by name, again vowing to never forget their sacrifice to the nation.

“They risked it all,” the president said.

Rivers, Sanders and Moffett hailed from different corners of Georgia but were brought together in the same company of Army engineers that was based in Fort Moore. Sanders and Moffett, in particular, were close friends who regularly popped in on each other’s phone calls with their families back home.

Moffett had turned 23 years old just nine days before she was killed. She had joined the Army Reserves in 2019, but also worked for a home care provider to cook, clean and run errands for people with disabilities.

Sanders, 24, worked at a pharmacy while studying to become an X-ray technician and coached children’s soccer and basketball. She had volunteered for the deployment because she wanted to see different parts of the world, according to her parents.

Rivers, who was 46 years old and went by Jerome, joined the Army Reserve in New Jersey in 2011 and served a nine-month tour in Iraq in 2018.

According to the Defense Department, no other service members have been killed as a result of hostile action since 2021. Thirteen service members were killed during the fall of Kabul in Afghanistan, when a suicide bomber at the airport’s Abbey Gate killed 11 Marines, one sailor and one soldier. Nine service members were killed as a result of hostile action in 2020.

Friday is the second dignified transfer Biden attended as president. In August 2021, he took part in the ritual for the 13 service members killed during the suicide bombing in Kabul. As vice president, Biden in 2016 attended a dignified transfer for two U.S. soldiers killed in a suicide blast at Bagram Airfield. He also attended one as a senator in 2008 after the family requested his presence and the Pentagon gave him permission to do so.

The U.S. government said this week that the Iran-backed militants had planned, resourced and facilitated the overnight drone attack. While Biden and White House officials have stressed that they don’t want a broader war with Iran, the administration has also warned that it will respond to the deadly assault.

More than 40 troops were also injured in the Sunday drone attack at Tower 22, a secretive U.S. military desert outpost whose location allows U.S. forces to infiltrate and quietly leave Syria.

___

Associated Press writers Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia. and Tara Copp in Washington contributed to this report.

United States News

Associated Press

Defense appeals ruling to keep Wisconsin teen’s homicide case in adult court

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — The defense is appealing a ruling that that kept in adult court the case of a 15-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing a 10-year-old girl after luring her into woods. Defense attorney Michael Cohen has filed an appeal of the Jan. 22 decision in the case of the boy identified […]

1 hour ago

Carl Weathers arrives at a special screening for the season three premiere of "The Mandalorian" on ...

Associated Press

Actor Carl Weathers, best known for playing Apollo Creed in ‘Rocky’ movies, has died

Carl Weathers, best known for playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” movies, died Thursday.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Trial date set for white supremacist who targeted Black shoppers at a Buffalo supermarket

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The federal death penalty trial for a white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket likely won’t start for at least 18 months to give lawyers time to tackle a host of legal and logistical issues, a judge said Friday. U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo set a date […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Cleanup continues of fire-suppression foam at hangar at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — The work to clean up fire-suppression foam accidentally released in a United Airlines hangar at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston continued Friday, according to a United spokesperson. “United Airlines Environmental Team has been working round the clock and made significant progress in cleaning up the biodegradable … fire suppression foam that […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan school shooter’s mom could have prevented bloodshed, prosecutor says

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors on Friday tried to attack the credibility of a Michigan school shooter’s mother, a day after she denied knowing her son had mental health struggles and rejected claims that she should be responsible for the deaths of four students in 2021. During cross-examination, the prosecutor reminded Jennifer Crumbley — and […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Suspect accused of killing and beheading his father bought a gun the previous day, prosecutor says

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The man accused of decapitating his father in their home northeast of Philadelphia and posting a video of the severed head online first shot him with a gun he bought the previous day, the county prosecutor said Friday. Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said at news conference in Doylestown that […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Hand over heart, Biden joins grieving families of US troops killed in Jordan as remains arrive home