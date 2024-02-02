Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

CONTESTS

Advance Screening Dune: Part Two

Feb 2, 2024, 9:48 AM | Updated: 9:48 am

Promotions's Profile Picture

BY PROMOTIONS


KTAR.com

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on “Dune: Part Two,” the next chapter of Frank Hebert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast.“Dune: Part Two” will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the loves of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Register below for your chance to win the Advance Screening of Dune: Part Two on Monday, February 26 at Harkins Tempe Marketplace

Contests

...

Promotions

Todd Rundgren ‘Me/We’ Tour

Don't miss Todd Rundgren at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix on June 19th for his 'Me/We' Tour. Enter below for your chance to win tickets!!

4 days ago

...

Promotions

M3F Music Festival

Enter for your chance to win GA Passes for the 2024 M3F music festival happening March 1 - 2 at Steele Indian School Park.

8 days ago

...

Promotions

Win Greenskeeper tickets to the WM Phoenix Open

Enter to win Greenskeeper tickets to the Greatest Show on Grass, the WM Phoenix Open, happening Feb. 5 - 11 at TPC Scottsdale

28 days ago

...

Promotions

36th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival

The Countdown to Revelry begins! Lots of surprises at the 36th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival- Opening on February 3! Register now for your chance to win tickets!

1 month ago

...

Promotions

Last Chance to win a Brand New AC

Do you have the oldest AC? You can win a brand new high-efficiency AC with an air purifier courtesy of Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing.

1 month ago

...

Paul Burkett

At Home Screening: SUNCOAST

Register for your chance to win streaming passes for SUNCOAST, starting Friday, February 9th, only on Hulu

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Advance Screening Dune: Part Two