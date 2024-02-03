PHOENIX — The Chandler Fire Department is extending an invitation to the public for a free open house at the recently completed Fire Station No. 2.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Fire Station No. 2 is located at 1911 N. Alma School Road, situated between Warner and Ray roads.

Fire Station No. 2, a modern facility constructed in phases while the previous station remained operational, is set to enhance the department’s capabilities in responding to the area’s high call volume. The station boasts four vehicle bays for fire apparatus, providing space for a second engine company.

Attendees at the open house will have an opportunity to explore the new station, gaining insights into the services offered by the department. These services encompass a range of vital areas, including safety measures, fire prevention strategies and emergency preparedness.

The event will consist of station tours, displays of fire trucks, ambulances and various apparatus. Demonstrations of emergency medical services will be conducted and attendees can get blood pressure checks. A focus on drowning prevention will be emphasized and the fire safety house display will offer hands-on instructions for children on navigating a smoke-filled environment. To add to the festivities, free balloons and fire helmets will be distributed to children.

The open house will also hold hands-only CPR instruction. Bystanders will be educated on this effective technique, emphasizing the importance of calling 911 and administering forceful chest compressions.

For additional information about the open house, interested individuals can contact 480-782-2120 or visit Chandler Fire.

