PHOENIX — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in central Phoenix on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to a collision call in the area of 14th Street and Missouri Avenue around 7:15 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

A man, identified later as 61-year-old Mark Miller, suffered serious injuries when his car crashed into a cement irrigation outlet, police said.

Miller died after being taken to hospital.

No other details were made available. The investigation is ongoing.

