Man dies at hospital after crashing into cement irrigation outlet in Phoenix
Feb 2, 2024, 9:08 AM
PHOENIX — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in central Phoenix on Thursday morning, authorities said.
Officers responded to a collision call in the area of 14th Street and Missouri Avenue around 7:15 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.
A man, identified later as 61-year-old Mark Miller, suffered serious injuries when his car crashed into a cement irrigation outlet, police said.
Miller died after being taken to hospital.
No other details were made available. The investigation is ongoing.
