Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man dies at hospital after crashing into cement irrigation outlet in Phoenix

Feb 2, 2024, 9:08 AM

A red emergency sign outside a hospital entrance...

A man died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash in Phoenix on Feb. 2, 2024. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in central Phoenix on Thursday morning, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

Officers responded to a collision call in the area of 14th Street and Missouri Avenue around 7:15 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

A man, identified later as 61-year-old Mark Miller, suffered serious injuries when his car crashed into a cement irrigation outlet, police said.

Miller died after being taken to hospital.

No other details were made available. The investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

OxyContin pills are arranged for a photo at a pharmacy...

Kevin Stone

Arizona gets $8M in settlement with marketing firm accused of fueling US opioid epidemic

Arizona's portion of a international marketing firm's multimillion-dollar settlement over its role in the U.S. opioid crisis is about $8 million.

10 minutes ago

Split image with a mugshot of crime spree suspect Thomas Zavala on the left and a file photo of a M...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested after Mesa manhunt allegedly stole guns and golf cart, robbed bakery

The man arrested after a manhunt Thursday allegedly stole guns and a golf cart and robbed a bakery during an East Valley crime spree.

1 hour ago

Storm passes into northeastern Arizona....

KTAR.com

Overnight winter storm brings widespread rain across the Valley

A winter storm passed through the Valley overnight, bringing widespread rain across the majority of the region.

2 hours ago

A view of construction on Interstate 10 near State Route 143...

KTAR.com

Interstate 10 restricted this weekend for work on Broadway Curve Improvement Project

Traffic will be restricted on Interstate 10 along the Broadway Curve this weekend, but there aren't any full closures planned for Valley freeways.

4 hours ago

Image captures view of train station in Flagstaff, where a winter storm passed by Feb. 2, 2024....

KTAR.com

NB I-17 in northern Arizona temporarily closed due to icy roads from winter storm

Northbound Interstate 17 in northern Arizona was temporarily closed Friday morning due to hazardous driving conditions caused by a winter storm.

6 hours ago

heart transplant recipient...

Colton Krolak

Peoria teen honors heart transplant donor by living a full life on and off of the wrestling mat

Peoria teen Dylan McQueen, 15, became a heart transplant recipient when he was less than one year old. Now, he's thriving.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Man dies at hospital after crashing into cement irrigation outlet in Phoenix